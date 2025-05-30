Bandai Namco releases Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01 update: Check new features

Japanese video game publishers Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have released Elden Ring Nightreign version 1.01 update. The update, now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam, brings multiple enhancements and gameplay refinements. Along with the update, a detailed patch note has been issued outlining the improvements.
The new update introduces refined character handling, soundtrack enhancements, balance tweaks, new character scenarios, and several bug fixes to enhance overall gameplay experience.
Elden Ring Nightreign: What’s new in version 1.01
Improved handling of playable characters
Additions and adjustments to the soundtrack
Corrections to in-game text
Balance adjustments across gameplay mechanics
Introduction of new character storylines
General bug fixes
Players must install the latest update before launching the game to access all new features and optimisations. After installation, the version info on the title screen should read: