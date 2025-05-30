Bandai Namco releases Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01 update: Check new features

Japanese video game publishers Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have released Elden Ring Nightreign version 1.01 update. The update, now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam, brings multiple enhancements and gameplay refinements. Along with the update, a detailed patch note has been issued outlining the improvements.

The new update introduces refined character handling, soundtrack enhancements, balance tweaks, new character scenarios, and several bug fixes to enhance overall gameplay experience.

Elden Ring Nightreign: What’s new in version 1.01

Improved handling of playable characters

Additions and adjustments to the soundtrack

Corrections to in-game text

Balance adjustments across gameplay mechanics

Introduction of new character storylines

General bug fixes

Players must install the latest update before launching the game to access all new features and optimisations. After installation, the version info on the title screen should read:

App Ver. 1.01

Regulation Ver. 1.01.1

PC-specific issues and solutions

For PC players encountering issues after installing Patch 1.01, the developers have recommended the following troubleshooting steps:

Game fails to start:

Go to Steam Library

Right-click on Elden Ring Nightreign

Select Properties > Installed Files > Verify Integrity of Game Files

Performance issues (especially with high-end GPUs):

Lower graphics settings from High to Medium or Low

Reduce screen resolution

Ensure GPU drivers are up to date

Bandai Namco has acknowledged these performance inconsistencies and is currently investigating the root cause.