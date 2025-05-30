Soon, you can share collage, music, and photo stickers on WhatsApp Status

WhatsApp is set to roll out an update that introduces new tools to make Status posts more creative and engaging. The platform is adding the ability to integrate music tracks as stickers, introduce customisable layouts, and turn photos into stickers—features aimed at making Status updates more personal and expressive. These tools will begin rolling out soon and are expected to become available to all WhatsApp users over the coming months.

Status on WhatsApp allows users to share updates that disappear after 24 hours and are only visible to their contacts. These updates are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring your shared moments remain private and secure. The update brings new options across layouts, music, and stickers. Here's what's coming:

WhatsApp Status: What is new

Layouts option

A new layout feature will allow users to create collages using up to six photos. These images can be arranged using built-in editing tools, making it easier to tell a story or showcase a photo collection in a single Status post.

Add Music to Your Status

This new music feature enables users to share their favourite song as a standalone status or embed it as a sticker on a photo or video update.

Photo Stickers

With the photo stickers tool, users can turn their favourite images into stickers directly within Status. These stickers can be resized and reshaped for a playful and personalised touch.

Add Yours

This interactive “Add Yours” sticker lets users choose a picture and invite their friends to join the conversation. Friends can respond to the prompt and share their own answers to their own Status.