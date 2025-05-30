Home / Technology / Tech News / Android 16: Google Pixel phones may soon get theme packs for customising UI

Android 16: Google Pixel phones may soon get theme packs for customising UI

Each theme pack for Pixel will likely include a combination of icon styles, animation effects, wallpapers, and other visual tweaks

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Google is reportedly planning to bring native theme packs to its Pixel smartphones with the upcoming Android 16 update. According to a report from Android Authority, the latest Android 16 beta includes evidence of a new “Pixel themes” feature under development.
 
While many Android smartphone brands already let users apply pre-made themes—often through their own app stores—Pixel phones currently offer only limited personalisation, requiring users to tweak individual settings. That might soon change, as Google appears to be working on full-fledged themes that bundle multiple user interface elements in one go.

Google Pixel theme packs: What we know

The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update includes an updated version of the ‘Wallpaper and Style’ app, and strings found in the code point to a new “Themes” option coming in a future release. The new section is expected to appear at the top of both the Lock Screen and Home Screen tabs, labelled “Discover Pixel themes.”
According to the report, each theme pack will likely include a combination of icon styles, animation effects, wallpapers, and other visual tweaks. It’s not yet clear how many themes will be available at launch, or exactly which parts of the UI they’ll customise. However, it’s possible users will also be able to tweak or build their own themes for a more personalised experience.

The updated app also brings a cleaner layout, a new slider to adjust the lock screen clock size, and support for Magic Portrait wallpapers.

Android 16: Material 3 Expressive design

At its recent Android Show: I/O Edition event, Google introduced Material 3 Expressive—its next big visual update for Android 16. Building on the Material You design philosophy, Material 3 Expressive brings more colour, personality, and motion to the user interface.
It introduces spring-like animations, more dynamic and responsive components, revamped typography, and updated colour theming—all aimed at delivering a smoother and more immersive experience.
 
These new visual styles won’t be limited to Android 16 either. Google said that Material 3 Expressive will also roll out across many of its core apps, including Gmail and Google Photos.
First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

