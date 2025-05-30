Home / Technology / Tech News / Google might redesign Phone app with new call answering options: Details

Google might redesign Phone app with new call answering options: Details

New Google Phone app beta reportedly suggests users might get swipe-right/left and tap buttons for answering calls, combining two interaction methods

Google Phone app (Image: Google)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
May 30 2025
Google might be planning to redesign the Phone app. According to a report by 9To5Google, the US technology company might replace the “Swipe up to answer” (vertical) gesture with two options, the first being “Swipe right to answer” and the second being “Tap to accept/deny.”
 
As per 9To5Google, earlier last year, Google experimented with simplified “Decline” and “Answer” buttons for certain users, featuring red and green circular icons similar to those on Wear OS. More recently, Google’s Phone app began developing a pill-shaped interface that lets users swipe left to decline and right to answer calls. As per the report, it was introduced in March with version 166, but has not yet been officially launched.
 
Users who came across these under-testing features assumed that the tap to decline or answer buttons would get replaced with the horizontal pill-shaped interface. However, as per a report by Android Police, Google might just keep both options in the Phone app.
In related news, Google is introducing an AI-powered feature to Drive that can analyse video files to provide summaries and answer questions about their content. Previously, this capability helped users by summarising documents and PDFs within Google Drive, removing the need to manually review these files. Now, it extends to video content, allowing users to avoid watching long meeting recordings or classes by receiving concise summaries instead.
 
As detailed in an official Google Workspace blog post dated May 28, 2025, users can now use Gemini within Google Drive to create summaries and interact with videos stored in their accounts. 
 
May 30 2025

