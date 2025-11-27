Home / Technology / Tech News / EA offering Battlefield 6 free trial for all till Dec 2: Check modes, maps

EA offering Battlefield 6 free trial for all till Dec 2: Check modes, maps

EA is giving players a week to try Battlefield 6 for free, with access to select multiplayer modes and maps until December 2

Battlefield 6
Battlefield 6 (Source: EA)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:41 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

EA and Battlefield Studios are offering gamers a full week to try Battlefield 6 for free across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. The trial began on November 25 and will run until 5:30 pm on December 2. The event serves as a test period for anyone curious about the newest entry in the franchise, which EA says delivered the strongest launch in Battlefield’s history when it released on October 10, 2025.

What’s included in the Battlefield 6 free trial

During the week-long trial, new players can jump into three curated multiplayer playlists:
  • Initiation Breakthrough: A beginner-friendly mode designed to ease newcomers into Battlefield’s large-scale combat. It features 48-player matches with a mix of human players and AI bots.
  • Close Quarters Battle: Focused on tight, fast-paced encounters on smaller maps. It includes classic modes like Team Deathmatch and Sabotage.
  • All-Out Warfare: The full Battlefield 6 multiplayer experience, offering Conquest, Escalation, and Breakthrough across the game’s largest maps.

Maps available during free trial

Players joining the free week can explore several Season 1 maps, including:
  • Siege of Cairo
  • Blackwell Fields
  • Eastwood
The trial lets newcomers experience a broad slice of Battlefield 6’s gameplay, modes, and map variety — enough to decide whether the new release is worth jumping into before the event wraps up on December 2.

What is Battlefield 6

Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios released Battlefield 6 on October 10, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. The game includes both a single-player campaign and a broad multiplayer suite featuring classic modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush, alongside faster-paced playlists.
 
Battlefield 6 revives its signature style of combining large-scale infantry and vehicular combat across destructible environments and diverse global maps. In addition, its revamped Portal mode lets players create custom matches.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explained: Why China's lead in open source AI models is a concern for US

iOS 26.2 likely to bring these new features to eligible iPhones next month

Black Friday sale: Check discount, bank offers on iPhone, MacBook and iPads

Opera Neon adds one-minute deep research mode, Google Docs support and more

Google Maps gets Gemini AI for navigation assistance: How is it different

Topics :Electronic ArtsGamingonline games

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story