iOS 26.2 likely to bring these new features to eligible iPhones next month

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Apple is expected to launch the iOS 26.2 stable update soon. Key introductions in the iOS 26.1 stable update include a customisation option to fine-tune how transparent system elements appear, broadening language availability of Apple Intelligence, Local Capture section in Settings and more. Now, Apple will release more features and improvements with the iOS 26.2 update, likely to be released in December. Here’s what users can expect from the upcoming update.
iOS 26.2 update: What should users expect
- New AirDrop feature: The upcoming update will bring a single-use AirDrop code that users can create and share with people outside their contacts. Once the code is exchanged, both parties can transfer files via AirDrop for a period of up to 30 days.
- Liquid Glass lock screen: Apple will introduce a more pronounced Liquid Glass slider on the Lock Screen, allowing users to fine-tune the clock’s transparency.
- Sleep Score in Health: The Sleep Score feature will use updated scoring thresholds, offering more accurate and granular results.
- Messages CarPlay update: In CarPlay Settings, users will have the option to turn off pinned conversations for the Messages app.
- Reminders app: Users will get to mark Reminders with a due time as Urgent, triggering an alarm that works like a wake-up alert, complete with a 9-minute snooze and a Live Activities banner so the task stays visible until handled.
- Apple Podcasts app: The app will add automatic chapters, episode mentions and a new “From This Episode” section, all powered by transcript-based Apple Intelligence processing to help listeners jump to topics or access links referenced during the show.
- Freeform app: Freeform will support tables, giving users a structured way to organise information on boards, similar to how tables work in the Notes app.
- Apple Games app: The Games app will gain library filters, improved Bluetooth controller navigation and live challenge score updates, making it easier to browse games and track progress in real time.
- Apple Music app: Users will be able to view lyrics offline.
- Apple News app: A refreshed layout will surface more content at a glance, with new quick links on the Today tab and an updated navigation bar where the new Following tab highlights personalised sections previously tucked behind Search.
iOS 26.2 update: Eligible iPhone models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)