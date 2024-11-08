'Beats x Kim' special edition Studio Pro headphones, Pill speakers launched

Apple -owned audio brand Beats has introduced the “Beats x Kim” special edition of its Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill wireless speakers in India, in collaboration with Kim Kardashian. While both products are already available in India, this special edition offers new aesthetics with additional colour options.

Beats x Kim Collection: Price and availability

Beats Studio Pro (Kim Special Edition): Rs 37,900

Colours: Moon, Dune, Earth

Beats Pill (Kim Special Edition): Rs 16,900

Colours: Light Grey, Dark Grey, Matt Black

More From This Section

The Beats x Kim collection, including Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill speakers, is available on the Apple Store online and at Apple’s retail stores in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi. Additionally, customers can opt for a no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan of up to six months for the Beats Studio Pro - Kim Special Edition headphones.

Beats Studio Pro: Features

The Beats Studio Pro headphones feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) for a fully immersive listening experience, along with a transparency mode that lets ambient sounds filter through, keeping listeners aware of their surroundings. For enhanced audio, Beats has equipped these headphones with Personalised Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking.

Built with plush leather cushions for added comfort during long listening sessions, the headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, rechargeable via USB-C.

Beats Pill: Features

The Beats Pill wireless speaker features a re-engineered woofer and radial ribbing for improved acoustics, room-filling sound, and stronger bass. Designed with a 20-degree upward tilt, it minimises sound reflection for optimal on-axis sound projection. Users can pair two Beats Pill speakers in Amplify or Stereo modes.

Ten per cent lighter than the previous model, the Beats Pill comes with a removable lanyard cable and a soft-grip silicone backing. Rated IP67, it offers resistance to dust and water ingress. Beats claims a 24-hour battery life, with up to two hours of playback available from a quick 10-minute charge.