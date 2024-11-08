Microsoft improving software and game emulation for Windows on Arm: Report

Microsoft is reportedly working on a significant update for Windows on Arm aimed at enhancing software support on Copilot Plus PCs with arm-based processors. According to The Verge, Microsoft is testing a new version of Windows 11 with select Windows Insiders that improves emulation for 64-bit software and games on Windows on Arm.

The update is expected to expand the Prism emulator’s capabilities on Copilot Plus PCs, enabling it to support 64-bit x86 software that uses processor extensions like AVX, AVX2, BMI, FMA, and F16C. Prism functions as an emulation layer on the Windows version for Arm-based Qualcomm System-on-Chip (SoC), allowing programs compiled for x86-64 processors to run on Arm chips.

With added support for multiple Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD) instructions, Windows PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors will be able to run x86 Windows software requiring these instruction sets. This update could make certain game titles, such as Starfield and Helldivers 2, compatible with Windows on Arm. However, Microsoft reportedly noted that 32-bit x86 software will remain unsupported.

Last month, Microsoft announced that more developers are building native apps for Windows on Arm. Native versions of apps like Vegas Pro, Fantastical, Sketchbook Pro, Arc Browser, and Google Drive are expected soon on Arm-powered Copilot Plus PCs. Additionally, VPN apps including ExpressVPN, Private Internet Access, Surfshark, and Windscribe are now available, with NordVPN planning to release a native app for Windows on Arm soon.

With enhanced x86 emulation support and an increasing number of native Arm apps, the Windows experience on Arm-based laptops is expected to improve significantly.