Home / Technology / Tech Reviews / Beats Pill speaker returns with sleek design, strong sound, lasting battery

Beats Pill speaker returns with sleek design, strong sound, lasting battery

With a durable build, rich sound, and a sleek design, the revamped Beats Pill is back, offering a mix of elegance and functionality in a competitive market

Beats Pill

Beats Pill wireless portable speaker | Desk Mat from Daily Object

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

In 2006, Andre Romell Young—better known as Dr Dre—launched Beats Electronics with a fellow record executive. A celebrated rapper and record producer, Dre’s involvement brought authenticity to the brand, especially in the realm of sound quality. The line-up of Beats headphones gained rapid popularity, leading Apple to acquire the company in 2014 for $3.2 billion, marking Dre as hip-hop’s first billionaire. This background helps explain Beats' place in Apple’s ecosystem and the expectations that come with it.
 
The Beats Pill speaker, shaped like its name suggests, is a capsule-style, portable Bluetooth speaker. Though discontinued in 2022, it’s back and available in five colours: Champagne Gold, Statement Red, Dark Gray, Light Gray, and Matte Black. In India, it retails for Rs 16,900.
 
 
Design-wise, the Pill’s form factor is stylish and stable on desks and tables, with easy access to its USB-C charging port at the back. This USB-C port not only powers up the device but also allows high-resolution audio playback when connected to an output device via a USB-C cable.
 
With a battery life claim of 24 hours and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, the Beats Pill is built to handle daily demands and outdoor adventures alike. It’s compatible with both iOS and Android devices and, in our tests with various iOS products, it connected seamlessly and performed without any glitches. Its sleek design adds an elegant touch to any setting.
 
While the speaker's horizontal form factor looks great, it limits versatility in placement since it can’t stand upright. For users in need of a compact footprint, the inability to use it vertically might be a drawback. That said, its robust and slightly weighty build feels reassuring, lending it a rugged quality ideal for small spaces.
 
The audio experience is solid. The Beats Pill produces sound that fills a room with a satisfying thump, perfect for a regular bedroom or small gathering.

However, there are a few quirks. Powering it on requires a slightly extended button press, and holding the button a bit too long can accidentally put it in pairing mode. Additionally, it lacks an auto-off feature, meaning it stays on even when left idle for extended periods.
 
In a competitive market where brands like Bose, Marshall, JBL, and Sony reign, the Beats Pill holds its ground with quality construction and sound fidelity. The long battery life is an added bonus, making it a solid choice for users who appreciate a blend of durability, style, and performance.
 

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

