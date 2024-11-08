Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Netflix adds 'Moments' for saving, sharing scenes from movies and shows

The Moments feature is now available on the Netflix mobile app for iOS, with Android support arriving in the coming weeks

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
Netflix has introduced a new “Moments” feature on its mobile app, enabling users to bookmark specific scenes from movies or shows. Moments can also be shared on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Currently available on the iOS app, the feature will be rolled out on Android in the next few weeks.
 
Netflix Moments: Key Details
 
To save a scene from a movie or series, users can tap the new “Moments” button at the bottom left of the screen. This saves the scene in the My Netflix tab, making it easy to revisit. If users choose to rewatch the movie or episode, playback will begin from the bookmarked scene.
To share Moments on social media, users can select a saved scene from My Netflix tab and tap “Share.” This generates a custom screenshot that can be shared on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Additionally, the sharable screenshot also displays details like the show’s name, episode detail, and the exact timestamp of the saved Moment. As the Netflix app restricts screenshots to prevent unauthorised sharing of copyrighted content, the new Moments feature offers a secure way for users to share scenes from their favourite content.

While currently limited to the mobile app, Netflix has indicated that Moments will expand further, providing “more ways for members to use” the feature in the future.
 
First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

