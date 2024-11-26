Health, education spending by states trails economy's nominal growth rates

Spending on health and education infrastructure by all state governments has trailed the nominal growth of the Indian economy for a long time. While political parties trade charges over consistent underspending on these two key sectors, the trend observed over nearly 15 years shows that none have been keen to change priorities.

At many forums, state government leaders complain they are unable to meet the rising demand for education and health services within their limited budgets. However, the reality is far more nuanced.

Health and education infra Punjab Tamil Nadu UP Karnataka Rajasthan Maha Kerala Education FY23 1403753.9 4456042.1 6681238.7 3126303.87 4444976.7 8121096.19 2203814.6 Education FY22 1233926.9 3818464.46 5814278.78 2914026.6 4039287.66 6855388.08 2477032.9 Education FY17 902309.9 2603354.5 5221990.8 2008405.3 2449820.5 4535817.9 1706109.3 Education FY11 394161.6 1346576.9 2095432.7 1079031.9 853811.6 2694346.6 684776.9 Health FY23 385356.2 1301851.06 1335881.9 1036710.18 1014484.3 1733972.01 927089.6 Health FY22 385356.2 1260972.68 1232316.2 1185617.65 1042636.9 1826640.03 1091065.8 Health FY17 253395.3 616090.6 789823.1 613922.25 545367.4 943638.7 521909.7 Health FY11 107080.02 339558.35 407426.55 204504.9 177868 398417.08 174883.8 (All fig in Rs lakh) Education CAGR 10.26 9.64 9.33 8.53 13.53 8.86 9.41 Health CAGR 10.35 10.89 9.56 13.3 14.33 11.98 13.7 Data from a smorgasbord of seven large states in northern and southern India shows a flat trend in expenditure on building resources to deliver health and education services. National health accounts indicate states spend 64.3 per cent of the total health expenditure in the country, but disaggregated data suggests much of this spending is allocated as cash subsidies rather than for building infrastructure. The same holds true for the education sector. Since the period under analysis spans many years, fluctuations caused by election cycles have been evened out.

To ensure uniformity, data on spending in these two sectors—excluding cash subsidies—has been drawn from a common source: audited figures of actual expenditure by these states, as recorded in their respective finance accounts prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The numbers reveal that all states have significantly underprovided for education and health infrastructure development during this period. This is particularly concerning because the capital expenditure component for these sectors is already minimal. Over 90 per cent of expenditure by states in these sectors is through revenue expenditure. Any noticeable growth in spending would need to come through this channel in the immediate future. However, even additional revenue spending to maintain existing infrastructure and support services has not grown.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of actual expenditure has lagged behind the nominal growth rate of the economy in all states, indicating that spending in these sectors has often not kept pace with inflation, let alone increased in real terms. This trend spans different political regimes, underscoring that underspending cuts across party lines. In education, a detailed examination of fund allocation reveals that more than 50 per cent of revenue expenditure is used to pay teachers' salaries. Spending on textbooks or other teaching aids is often negligible. This trend is consistent across all seven states. For example, in Tamil Nadu, less than 1 per cent of the state’s own funds is spent on teacher training and textbooks in the secondary education sector. Similar patterns emerge in other states.