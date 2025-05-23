BGMI new redeem codes: Get weapon upgrades, outfits, more with these codes

Krafton has released a new set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), available until 11:59 PM on June 6, 2025. These codes are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, offering players access to exclusive in-game rewards.

Players can unlock premium Pink and Purple grade items, including unique outfits, weapon skins, and character upgrades. Redemptions must be done through BGMI’s official portal, as the codes are not valid on third-party platforms.

Redemption rules

There are 24 redeem codes in total, but each can only be used by 10 players, making them extremely limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Krafton has also clarified that the same code cannot be used more than once by the same player.

Each user can redeem one code per day, with a cap of two redemptions per account until June 6, 2025. Guest accounts are not eligible for redemption, so players need to use registered profiles.

After a successful redemption, rewards will be sent to the in-game mailbox. However, if not claimed within seven days, the rewards will expire and cannot be retrieved.

BGMI official redeem codes

DEZBZKTQK4S3

DEZCZHFE48XH

DEZDZEMKJGR3

DEZEZHMNBT3C

DEZFZAFN7AX6

DEZGZTNGU5CR

DEZHZEWWTGJ3

DEZIZDDG5N46

DEZJZFMCGKPW

DEZKZHTUGCJF

DEZLZ8EVAPSX

DEZMZFBXCNEX

DFZBZ8AUP3RW

DFZCZPW6QXCC

DFZDZUT3WHTK

DFZEZPJ5TJHP

DFZFZTM69VTV

DFZGZTMX9SQW

DFZHZJ4UDRPW

DFZIZUVR6EKC

DFZJZTHC7E9P

DFZKZX6DU96S

DFZLZ5J9JCMP

DFZMZETXBFEB

How to redeem BGMI codes