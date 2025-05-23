Apple may launch smart glasses next year to rival Google, Meta: Details

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its first pair of smart glasses by the end of 2026, according to a report from Bloomberg. The report stated that Apple’s engineers are ramping up work on the project, which is expected to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses and upcoming devices based on Google’s Android XR platform.

The smart glasses are reportedly part of Apple’s broader push into AI-enhanced hardware, though the company appears to have shelved other ambitious plans, including a version of the Apple Watch with a built-in camera.

Apple’s smart glasses: What to expect

According to the report, Apple originally referred to the smart glasses internally as N50, though the project now carries the broader code name N401—possibly encompassing other related products.

The device is expected to feature cameras, microphones, and built-in speakers, enabling it to perform contextual tasks by analysing surroundings and receiving voice input via Siri. Core use cases may include making phone calls, playing music, providing turn-by-turn navigation, and even live language translation.

This functionality would put Apple’s offering in direct competition with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. However, Bloomberg notes that Apple’s long-term goal is to deliver a full-fledged augmented reality (AR) experience, with smart glasses that include lens-based displays capable of overlaying digital content on the real world. This approach is similar to the Android XR-powered glasses Google previewed during its I/O 2025 keynote.

The report also claims that Apple has already begun developing dedicated chips for the glasses and aims to start mass production as early as next year, targeting a late 2026 launch.

More AI-enhanced Apple products?

While the smart glasses project moves forward, Apple has reportedly abandoned plans for a camera-equipped Apple Watch. Bloomberg previously noted that such a device would allow users to capture photos or scan their environment directly from their wrist, but recent developments suggest the concept has been shelved.

That said, Apple may still be exploring AI-integrated AirPods with built-in cameras. Earlier reports from Bloomberg indicated that Apple was considering such a product, potentially designed to offer real-time contextual assistance using the Apple Intelligence framework.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that Apple is developing AirPods with integrated cameras, though he suggests these may feature infrared (IR) sensors. These sensors could enable gesture-based control and enhance spatial audio experiences, adding more utility beyond just audio playback.