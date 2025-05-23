Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Xiaomi to launch 15S Pro, Pad 7 Ultra with in-house XRING O1 Chip: Details

Reportedly, Xiaomi's maiden in-house chip, XRING O1, is built on a 3nm architecture and has a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU and 6-core NPU for handling AI workloads

XRING O1 System-on-Chip

XRING O1 System-on-Chip (Image: Xiaomi)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

China’s Xiaomi is launching the Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet with the company's maiden in-house chipset, the XRING O1. According to 9To5Google, the company is making a shift as it moves toward self-reliance by reducing dependence on third-party chip makers like Qualcomm.

XRING O1 System-on-chip: Details

According to the report, Xiaomi's first custom-built System-on-Chip (SoC), XRING O1, is built on a 3nm architecture. It will include a 10-core central processing unit (CPU), and a 16-core graphic processing unit (GPU). The chip will also feature a 6-core neural processing unit (NPU) which has been made dedicatedly for handling on-device processing for Xiaomi’s native artificial intelligence-powered features. This SoC will debut on the Xiaomi 15S Pro and Pad 7 Ultra, but may also appear in future Xiaomi products.
 

Xiaomi 15S Pro: What to expect

As per a report by GSMArena, the Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone is expected to retain the premium design and specifications of the Xiaomi 15 Pro. It will sport a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED QHD+ resolution display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For imaging, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera set-up with a 50MP main camera coupled with an ultra-wide camera and a 5x periscope telephoto lens. It is likely that it will pack a 6,100mAh battery which will support 90W wired charging. 

  The device will run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, and is expected to come in two colourways: Black and Blue.

Xiaomi pad 7 Ultra: What to expect

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet will be powered by the XRING O1 chip, and will likely sport a 14-inch 3.2K OLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The Xiaomi pad 7 Ultra tablet will pack a 12,000mAh battery, which is expected to deliver up to 18.95 hours of video playback and 528 days in ultra-power-saving mode.
  Xiaomi has revealed that HyperOS 2 will be optimised for the tablet and offer enhanced multitasking experience. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra will be compatible with the company’s new magnesium alloy tablet keyboard, built specifically for this unit.

Topics : Xiaomi Tablets Chinese smartphones

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

