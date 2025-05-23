Valve, the American video game publisher and digital distribution company, has released a major update to SteamOS – the operating system that powers its popular handheld gaming device, the Steam Deck. The new version, SteamOS 3.7.8, introduces several improvements for Steam Deck users but also for those using other handheld devices like the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally.

SteamOS expands beyond the Steam Deck

Until now, SteamOS was primarily developed for the Steam Deck. With this update, Valve is officially supporting a wider range of devices. For the first time, users of the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally will be able to install SteamOS more easily using a recovery image provided by Valve. A recovery image allows users to restore their Steam Deck to its original state by wiping all data and reinstalling the operating system.

This move enables gamers who prefer these Windows-based handhelds to switch to Valve’s gaming-focused OS. Valve has published installation instructions, though it notes that support for non-certified devices is not yet final.

Improvements for Steam Deck users

Bluetooth microphone support in Desktop mode: Players can now use the microphone on their wireless earbuds, but only when the Steam Deck is in desktop mode. This feature is not yet available in gaming mode.

Remote power-on via Bluetooth controller: Owners of the Steam Deck LCD model can now turn on the device remotely using a Bluetooth controller. Previously, this feature was exclusive to the OLED model and is particularly useful when the device is docked to a TV.

Battery care feature: Users can now limit battery charging to 80 per cent to protect long-term battery health when the device is constantly plugged in.

Technical upgrades: These enhancements are supported by a newer version of Arch Linux, updated Mesa graphics drivers, and an upgraded Plasma desktop environment.

Valve’s broader vision for SteamOS

Valve’s updated FAQ suggests the company is working with additional partners to release officially licensed “Powered by SteamOS” devices. This could include more handhelds or even mini-consoles that run SteamOS out of the box.

Market rumours also suggest that Valve is developing a wireless VR headset, reportedly named “Deckard.” According to The Verge, this could be part of a broader initiative to build a full SteamOS-powered living room console—reminiscent of the earlier Steam Machines concept.