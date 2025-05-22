Tech Wrap May 22: Android 16 QPR1 beta, Xbox Game Pass, Motorola Razr 60

Google has started deploying the Android 16 Quarterly Platform Release Beta 1 (QPR1) for select Pixel devices. This beta includes the Material 3 Expressive redesign showcased at the recent Android Show I/O Edition. According to 9To5Google, the update includes various new features that will become available for certain Pixel models.

Microsoft is expanding its Game Pass subscription by adding a new “Retro Classics” game bundle. This nostalgic collection includes more than 50 Activision titles from the 1980s and 1990s such as Commando, Kaboom, Pitfall, and Grand Prix. Subscribers will receive access at no additional charge.

Motorola is set to launch its flip-style foldable smartphone, the Razr 60, in India on May 28 at 12 pm, as per a listing on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The company has already revealed several key features of the device, which has previously launched in international markets such as the United States. Although the Razr 60 Ultra is currently available in India, this upcoming release marks the debut of the standard version of the Razr 60.

Also Read

Acer has introduced the Swift Neo laptop in India, which comes with a 14-inch OLED display and is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 processor. Designed for seamless multitasking, the device supports AI-enhanced productivity, gaming, and content creation. Acer noted that it incorporates integrated AI tools to boost both creativity and everyday computing performance.

Tech brand Nothing, headquartered in London, has confirmed a global July 2025 launch for its upcoming Nothing Phone 3—billed as its first "true flagship." The company is also hosting a community contest, encouraging fans to submit their own creative concepts for the device, with winners eligible for giveaways.

OPPO has revealed plans to integrate Google’s Gemini AI into its upcoming Reno 14 series. This collaboration will allow Gemini to operate within OPPO’s native applications, including Notes, Calendar, and Clock, enabling cross-app data handling and automation.

Sony PlayStation has debuted the trailer for Mukti, a new game developed in India as part of the Sony India Hero Project. Set within a museum in India, Mukti is a first-person exploration title developed by underDOGS Studio. The game “delves deeply into a critical social issue that demands our attention: human trafficking.”

At the Google I/O conference, Google introduced Gemma 3n, the latest addition to its line of open AI models. Built to perform efficiently on standard consumer devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, Gemma 3n shares its framework with the next generation of Gemini Nano, which already powers features like voice note summaries on Pixel phones.

Google has unveiled a new tool called SynthID Detector that is designed to identify AI-generated content. This verification portal can scan text, images, audio, and video to detect AI origins by analyzing hidden watermarks created using Google’s SynthID watermarking technology.

Apple has updated its classification list to include all versions of the iPhone 7 Plus and selected iPhone 8 models as vintage. Additionally, the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 2 have been moved from the vintage category to the obsolete list. These classifications are determined based on the last date a product was offered for sale and impact repair services and part availability. The specific devices and implications of these classifications are detailed below.

Nothing has announced the winners of the second edition of its community project. Winners across the four categories which includes: hardware design, software design, accessories design, and marketing campaign, will work with the company on the limited edition model of the Nothing Phone (3a).

Google is piloting a new feature in the Play Store that uses its Gemini AI to respond to user queries about apps. Although not officially announced, a section labeled “Ask Play about this app” has been noticed on some app detail pages, suggesting the feature is currently in limited release.

OpenAI has finalized the acquisition of io, a hardware start-up founded by former Apple design head Sir Jony Ive, through an all-equity deal worth $6.4 billion, according to the Financial Times. This acquisition aligns with OpenAI’s strategy to develop AI-optimized devices that go beyond traditional smartphones. OpenAI previously owned a 23 percent share and has now secured the remaining 77 percent for $5 billion in equity.

During the Google I/O 2025 developer conference, Google revealed a new desktop mode for Android that will offer a PC-style experience when devices are linked to external monitors. Similar to Samsung’s DeX, this mode aims to enhance multitasking. Engineering manager Florina Muntenescu stated that Google is building on DeX’s foundation to bring advanced productivity tools in Android 16.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, scheduled for June 9, will spotlight the forthcoming iOS 19 update. Bloomberg reports that iOS 19 will deliver “one of the most dramatic software overhauls” in Apple’s history, featuring a refreshed design, enhanced navigation, AI integration, and deeper synergy across Apple devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a sleek, high-end smartphone packed with premium specifications and AI features from both Samsung and Google. Starting at Rs 109,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, it caters to users prioritizing slim form factors. Those seeking a broader balance of specs and price might prefer other Galaxy S25 models.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro stands as a compelling mid-range option that offers flagship-level essentials without the premium price tag. It features a curved pOLED screen, water and dust resistance with IP68/IP69 certification, and a rear panel available in nylon or vegan leather for improved grip.

Jony Ive, the renowned designer of Apple's iPhone, has been brought on by OpenAI to spearhead a new AI hardware initiative. The AI firm announced the acquisition of io—a company Ive co-founded—for an estimated $6.5 billion. According to OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman has been collaborating with Ive and his design agency, LoveFrom, since 2023.

Sergey Brin, one of Google's co-founders with a personal net worth exceeding $140 billion, has donated approximately $700 million in Alphabet Inc. stock. A regulatory filing released on Wednesday revealed the donation of nearly 4.1 million shares, though it did not disclose the recipient. These shares, which are a combination of newly issued Class A and Class C stock, may be allocated to philanthropic efforts, financial entities, or trusts.