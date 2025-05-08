BGMI official redeem codes: Fresh set of codes to get weapon upgrade, skins

Krafton has released a new set of official redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) , available for players to claim exclusive in-game rewards until June 6, 2025 (11:59 PM). These codes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, offering gamers across the country a chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards.

The available bonuses include premium Pink and Purple grade items, giving players more options to personalise their characters with exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and themed gear. To redeem these rewards, players must visit BGMI’s official redemption website, as the codes are not valid elsewhere.

Redemption rules

There are 24 redeem codes up for grabs, but each code can only be claimed by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. Krafton has clarified that users are not allowed to redeem the same code more than once to maintain fairness.

Players are restricted to redeeming one code per day, with a limit of two redemptions per account until June 6, 2025. This means players must choose wisely which codes to use. It's also worth noting that these codes cannot be redeemed through guest accounts.

After a successful redemption, rewards will be sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox. However, if the rewards aren’t claimed within seven days, they will expire and be permanently lost.

Redeem codes:

CPZBZH3EG7QJ

CPZCZ6RHXAGR

CPZDZVVA5V8S

CPZEZ65EQ6UJ

CPZFZU4W5U49

CPZGZNVDGHJH

CPZHZJRN5B75

CPZIZNDE9T79

CPZJZB3M3WBS

CPZKZB9EUNCP

CPZLZN5M9SS4

CPZMZABFQ6WS

CQZBZFM49BGD

CQZCZ8FCK97W

CQZDZ4JMTC84

CQZEZXT95XJB

CQZFZ43SW34V

CQZGZTDES9SD

CQZHZASVXQW4

CQZIZC5DC84J

CQZJZMQ5E46E

CQZKZBADHA8N

CQZLZWE6VQ3X

CQZMZW9884TQ

How to redeem BGMI codes