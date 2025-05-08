Home / Technology / Tech News / Netflix mobile app gets Instagram Reels-like feed, AI search: What's new

Netflix is also redesigning its TV app with new user interface (UI) elements like suggestion banners, new access rows, real-time recommendations, and more

Netflix Mobile app upgrade
Netflix Mobile app upgrade (Image: Netflix)
Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Netflix is testing a series of smart upgrades to its mobile app and preparing a redesign of its TV interface, aiming to make content discovery more intuitive and personalised. On mobile, the app will soon feature a vertical video feed similar to Instagram Reels and introduce an AI-powered search experience. Meanwhile, the TV app will receive a revamped homepage designed for easier navigation. These updates are expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

Changes in Netflix mobile app

Conversational AI search (iOS Beta)
 
A new opt-in search tool powered by generative AI is being tested on iOS. This feature will allow users to type natural phrases like “I want something funny and upbeat,” making the process of finding the right content feel more conversational and intuitive.
 
Vertical video feed
 
Netflix members will soon see a vertical feed of short clips from Netflix content- similar to Instagram Reels. The company said that it is designed to make discovery more engaging and playful. From the feed, users can instantly play the full title, add it to My List, or share it with friends.

Changes in Netflix TV app

Smarter discovery tools

The home tab will now feature multiple banners, suggesting users with new content. Scrolling down will lead to an access row with different collections of things recommended for users like “Your Next Watch,” “Today’s Top Picks For You,” or “Only on Netflix.” Tags like “Recently Added” or “Emmy Award Winner” will be added to the content icon to provide extra information about a particular content.
 
More accessible navigation
With this update, shortcuts to essential features like Search and My List will now be prominently placed at the top of the screen, which the company said will make them easier to spot and use. On the current version of the app, these options are tucked away on the side.
 
Real-time, personalised recommendations
 
Netflix said that the new app homepage will adapt more quickly to users’ mood and current interests, ensuring the recommendations users will see will be timely and tailored.
 
Refined visual design
 
Netflix said that the new homepage has a clean and modern design that better reflects Netflix’s “elevated experience.
First Published: May 08 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

