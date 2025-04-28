BGMI official redeem codes: New set of codes to get weapon upgrades, skins

Krafton has released a new set of official redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), available for players to claim until June 6, 2025 (11:59 PM). These codes are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, offering gamers across the country a chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards.

The available bonuses include premium Pink and Purple grade items, giving players more options to personalise their characters with unique skins, outfits, and weapon upgrades. To redeem these rewards, players must visit BGMI’s official redemption website, as the codes are not valid elsewhere.

Redemption rules

There are 24 redeem codes up for grabs, but each code can only be claimed by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. Krafton has clarified that users are not allowed to redeem the same code more than once to maintain fairness.

Players are restricted to redeeming one code per day, with a limit of two redemptions per account until June 6, 2025. This means players must choose wisely which codes to use. It's also worth noting that these codes cannot be redeemed through guest accounts.

After a successful redemption, rewards will be sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox. However, if the rewards aren’t claimed within seven days, they will expire and be permanently lost.

BGMI official redeem codes

CHZBZH7JNMA4

CHZCZ754F7DN

CHZDZUG7C8SX

CHZEZ8NUDJBD

CHZFZJ99PWVV

CHZGZPG4PVK4

CHZHZXBAS7TX

CHZIZ4PKNS4A

CHZJZ9MX7EUP

CHZKZQN3PGDN

CHZLZF4KUQJX

CHZMZ8S89WSG

CIZBZ3PGXBVT

CIZCZS47973P

CIZDZANEHGB7

CIZEZD6G5AKW

CIZFZ79SG74H

CIZGZ98WC9TS

CIZHZBC3DMMR

CIZIZU6S493W

CIZJZRC8DCBT

CIZKZ9Q3AQQ9

CIZLZ996SWRE

CIZMZ6FEA7KB

How to redeem BGMI codes