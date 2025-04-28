BGMI official redeem codes: New set of codes to get weapon upgrades, skins

Krafton has released a new set of official redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), available for players to claim until June 6, 2025 (11:59 PM). These codes are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, offering gamers across the country a chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards.
The available bonuses include premium Pink and Purple grade items, giving players more options to personalise their characters with unique skins, outfits, and weapon upgrades. To redeem these rewards, players must visit BGMI’s official redemption website, as the codes are not valid elsewhere.
Redemption rules
There are 24 redeem codes up for grabs, but each code can only be claimed by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. Krafton has clarified that users are not allowed to redeem the same code more than once to maintain fairness.
Players are restricted to redeeming one code per day, with a limit of two redemptions per account until June 6, 2025. This means players must choose wisely which codes to use. It's also worth noting that these codes cannot be redeemed through guest accounts.
After a successful redemption, rewards will be sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox. However, if the rewards aren’t claimed within seven days, they will expire and be permanently lost.
BGMI official redeem codes
CHZBZH7JNMA4
CHZCZ754F7DN
CHZDZUG7C8SX
CHZEZ8NUDJBD
CHZFZJ99PWVV
CHZGZPG4PVK4
CHZHZXBAS7TX
CHZIZ4PKNS4A
CHZJZ9MX7EUP
CHZKZQN3PGDN
CHZLZF4KUQJX
CHZMZ8S89WSG
CIZBZ3PGXBVT
CIZCZS47973P
CIZDZANEHGB7
CIZEZD6G5AKW
CIZFZ79SG74H
CIZGZ98WC9TS
CIZHZBC3DMMR
CIZIZU6S493W
CIZJZRC8DCBT
CIZKZ9Q3AQQ9
CIZLZ996SWRE
CIZMZ6FEA7KB
How to redeem BGMI codes
- Visit the official BGMI website and navigate to the Redeem section.
- Enter your Character ID in the provided field.
- Type in the redeem code you want to claim.
- Complete the Captcha or verification code displayed on the screen.
- Click the Confirm button to submit your information.
- You will receive one of two messages: either "Code has been redeemed" if successful, or "Code expired" if the code is no longer valid.