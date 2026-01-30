BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 30: How to get Frilly Ribbon backpack
Krafton India has introduced a new set of BGMI redeem codes, valid until February 28, 2026. Players may be able to unlock items such as the Frilly Ribbon backpack using one of today's codesAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
The company rolled out this latest batch on January 30, releasing 59 official BGMI redeem codes. These codes unlock various cosmetic in-game items, including character outfits, weapon skins, and other rewards, with the Frilly Ribbon backpack among the possible items.
Krafton India stated that all rewards must be claimed only through BGMI’s official redemption portal. It also warned that codes obtained from unofficial sources or redeemed through unauthorised means will not be accepted.
BGMI official redeem codes
- IDZCZBTVGE8P95XG
- IDZDZREQ3CVSAPRS
- IDZEZKNGVPCM55RX
- IDZFZKPNKGV7776N
- IDZGZ4BGV37J8V5G
- IDZHZMF5S3KU6A77
- IDZIZE64QDQRWJAS
- IDZJZKB78HUHKQT6
- IDZKZ85JW4J899SK
- IDZLZ3TBG8V7DQMA
- IDZMZM6AFGGQB3JR
- IDZNZVDHWQGB4MNU
- IDZOZUPTEAU4FCSX
- IDZPZQPUBB93MRBX
- IDZQZ4CT6BNQSGES
- IDZRZPQKBV3DESR6
- IDZVZRF3WGN9JPU4
- IDZTZASG3MFKPK9U
- IDZUZSCBV3SRGBWA
- IDZBAZUAXSTW4GET
- IDZBBZFV9AMVNFM9
- IDZBCZ77S56RPCM6
- IDZBDZVRMPTH5F96
- IDZBEZKD8GTXA34C
- IDZBFZCVESU69QVF
- IDZBGZ86UA7EUMW9
- IDZBHZKBX7VRQUD7
- IDZBIZCM5FRHBNB9
- IDZBJZM7JAUGWV43
- IDZBKZ3D65RAUKVU
- IDZBLZE9E55WKNKS
- IDZBMZ43H7KAQQ9U
- IDZBNZ9G8MV5WSVB
- IDZBOZPEWMHGFSAX
- IDZBPZTUHV7FT8S4
- IDZBQZMQ64WD6SFC
- IDZBRZWFQ5PU67R6
- IDZBVZCRHJPXR3M8
- IDZBTZTS9JWKC4QN
- IDZBUZXKPTNEJ6D4
- IDZCAZNUBSFSSRNQ
- IDZCBZX4AHKG3XUK
- IDZCCZWKAJ6FF833
- IDZCDZK857CJBPVE
- IDZCEZWBK3X9ESU8
- IDZCFZN9D6S65Q4C
- IDZCGZ9JNCQBC4NS
- IDZCHZFNJE6AWGSW
- IDZCIZPXG8NFJ5FK
- IDZCJZJWQ4PJG588
- IDZCKZ7TDF6MU9WJ
- IDZCLZ3S7EX4K8F9
- IDZCMZB5CPBQ3GTX
- IDZCNZ8XX3WFJ9AM
- IDZCOZW3P7WPSXFA
- IDZCPZ6WBXMHAQ3U
- IDZCQZ6CSHJWTAW4
- IDZCRZBVW9ERPAXC
- IDZCVZM69A58N6C9
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.