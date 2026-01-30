Cook calls India 'huge opportunity' as Apple posts record quarter globally

iPhone maker Apple’s December quarter saw an all-time revenue record globally and continued to track double-digit growth in India. Apart from iPhones, Apple also saw record growth across Mac, iPad and services in India.

Tim Cook, chief executive officer (CEO) of Apple, said on an analyst call that “it was a terrific quarter in India”.

“We did set a quarterly revenue record during the December quarter, and to go a little further down, we set quarterly revenue records on iPhone and Mac and iPad, and an all-time revenue record on services. We really like what we see there,” he said when asked about India as a market.

He went on to add that India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world and the fourth-largest PC market. “And we still have, despite a very nice growth history, we have modest share there, and so we think there’s a huge opportunity for us there, and we could not be more excited about it. The other thing that I would point out is that the majority of customers that are buying iPhone and Mac and iPad and Watch are all new to that product, and so it speaks very well to the opportunity there.” The company posted quarterly revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 per cent year on year. Diluted earnings per share was $2.84, up 19 per cent year on year.