Nothing Phone 4a line may launch soon with bigger batteries: What to expect

UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing may launch its Phone 4a series soon. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Nothing Phone 4a series has started appearing in regulatory listings, with the Pro variant spotted on the European Union’s energy labelling website. The listing has revealed some early details about the device. As per the information surfaced, the Nothing Phone 4a series smartphones could feature larger batteries compared to their predecessors.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: What to expect

According to the report, the Nothing Phone 4a is expected to come with a slightly larger 5,080mAh battery, compared to the 5,000mAh unit used in the Phone 3a Pro and the standard Phone 3a. Based on this, the same battery capacity is also expected on the Phone 4a. The listing refers to the rated capacity, which was 4,920mAh on the Phone 3a, indicating that the actual battery size on the Phone 4a series could fall in the 5,100–5,200mAh range.

The EU had rated the Nothing Phone 3a Pro for just over 43 hours of usage, while the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is listed with a significantly higher usage rating of more than 63 hours. The newer model is also expected to offer improved durability, with an upgraded IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

According to a report by GSMArena, both phones in the lineup are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chips, although the exact processors have not yet been confirmed. The Pro variant is said to support eSIM, while one or both models may be offered in blue, pink, white, and black colour options. At least one version is also expected to feature UFS 3.1 storage.

In related news, Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming smartphones will cost more, citing a sharp rise in memory prices driven by global demand from artificial intelligence data centres. Recently, on X, Nothing CEO Carl Pei said the company will raise prices across its smartphone portfolio in 2026, as rising component costs make it difficult to maintain current pricing without cutting specifications.