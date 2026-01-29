Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 29: How to win DP-28's Dream Striker skin

BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 29: How to win DP-28's Dream Striker skin

Krafton India has rolled out a new batch of BGMI redeem codes, which will remain valid till February 28, 2026. One of the redeem codes from today's batch may let players win DP-28's Dream Striker skin

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

Krafton India released a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes on January 29, issuing 59 new official codes. These codes grant access to a range of cosmetic in-game items, such as character outfits, weapon finishes, and other in-game rewards, including the DP-28 Dream Striker skin.
 
The publisher clarified that all rewards can only be redeemed through BGMI’s official redemption portal. Krafton also cautioned players that codes sourced from unofficial channels or redeemed using unauthorised methods will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes

  • ICZCZ8NM45VB758N
  • ICZDZGHD7RTD6SA8
  • ICZEZSQ7549GG73M
  • ICZFZ5TMR6SDR5FE
  • ICZGZUDD6CP47DVM
  • ICZHZMWMSP6KM6KN
  • ICZIZFE6JP95A4B7
  • ICZJZFQVEVBP35M3
  • ICZKZ48TAFBW3AE6
  • ICZLZ6DV7WBTJP8R
  • ICZMZUPWKKTPVTWT
  • ICZNZFKBRAJMSSE4
  • ICZOZTW7GDR5VC7S
  • ICZPZCD4RCFPE67A
  • ICZQZMX7UAJGUASB
  • ICZRZFEK79HDKEBR
  • ICZVZSVAFD4P4X5N
  • ICZTZQNFNKQARN79
  • ICZUZH566DNGXCCQ
  • ICZBAZHWUBBSVFTC
  • ICZBBZR6DMCVNDR4
  • ICZBCZ6G93CU94AE
  • ICZBDZ5F46QGSVDJ
  • ICZBEZJ98XQCNWQE
  • ICZBFZGCDUP8AVP4
  • ICZBGZ9H8UU6UKW3
  • ICZBHZ955K44BPGK
  • ICZBIZJMACP3STHX
  • ICZBJZ8MNQK95P7J
  • ICZBKZ7E95XX3T99
  • ICZBLZGQEGXUQMJN
  • ICZBMZXD53547F69
  • ICZBNZ34AKRV5J4V
  • ICZBOZ4QEPDGVCSC
  • ICZBPZSP3W75RCTT
  • ICZBQZ6PM6GE4TVC
  • ICZBRZ39KX856EPS
  • ICZBVZKGV35GS7QG
  • ICZBTZR98WHC6PB9
  • ICZBUZUJPGNX7V64
  • ICZCAZRGW4STMDTX
  • ICZCBZJCTVDF6NVA
  • ICZCCZKWRU7ENTQC
  • ICZCDZM56MUHRMEK
  • ICZCEZ4PXU3J8CUC
  • ICZCFZ3NDS45R6R6
  • ICZCGZ4F8GHCNFD8
  • ICZCHZJCS35VPMPV
  • ICZCIZHSFXP5WQXR
  • ICZCJZG7FPWQQ7UG
  • ICZCKZFWHFW6AP3G
  • ICZCLZXSN4JAX8B3
  • ICZCMZUM9Q8AVCAN
  • ICZCNZAXFJHFUDT3
  • ICZCOZBRVCC4TQ4N
  • ICZCPZ5SCNWUUQPV
  • ICZCQZKPT5A8R4EX
  • ICZCRZPV3Q6R3D4M
  • ICZCVZPSQFU89JNU
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

  • Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
 

