BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 29: How to win DP-28's Dream Striker skin

Krafton India released a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes on January 29, issuing 59 new official codes. These codes grant access to a range of cosmetic in-game items, such as character outfits, weapon finishes, and other in-game rewards, including the DP-28 Dream Striker skin.

The publisher clarified that all rewards can only be redeemed through BGMI’s official redemption portal. Krafton also cautioned players that codes sourced from unofficial channels or redeemed using unauthorised methods will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes

ICZCZ8NM45VB758N

ICZDZGHD7RTD6SA8

ICZEZSQ7549GG73M

ICZFZ5TMR6SDR5FE

ICZGZUDD6CP47DVM

ICZHZMWMSP6KM6KN

ICZIZFE6JP95A4B7

ICZJZFQVEVBP35M3

ICZKZ48TAFBW3AE6

ICZLZ6DV7WBTJP8R

ICZMZUPWKKTPVTWT

ICZNZFKBRAJMSSE4

ICZOZTW7GDR5VC7S

ICZPZCD4RCFPE67A

ICZQZMX7UAJGUASB

ICZRZFEK79HDKEBR

ICZVZSVAFD4P4X5N

ICZTZQNFNKQARN79

ICZUZH566DNGXCCQ

ICZBAZHWUBBSVFTC

ICZBBZR6DMCVNDR4

ICZBCZ6G93CU94AE

ICZBDZ5F46QGSVDJ

ICZBEZJ98XQCNWQE

ICZBFZGCDUP8AVP4

ICZBGZ9H8UU6UKW3

ICZBHZ955K44BPGK

ICZBIZJMACP3STHX

ICZBJZ8MNQK95P7J

ICZBKZ7E95XX3T99

ICZBLZGQEGXUQMJN

ICZBMZXD53547F69

ICZBNZ34AKRV5J4V

ICZBOZ4QEPDGVCSC

ICZBPZSP3W75RCTT

ICZBQZ6PM6GE4TVC

ICZBRZ39KX856EPS

ICZBVZKGV35GS7QG

ICZBTZR98WHC6PB9

ICZBUZUJPGNX7V64

ICZCAZRGW4STMDTX

ICZCBZJCTVDF6NVA

ICZCCZKWRU7ENTQC

ICZCDZM56MUHRMEK

ICZCEZ4PXU3J8CUC

ICZCFZ3NDS45R6R6

ICZCGZ4F8GHCNFD8

ICZCHZJCS35VPMPV

ICZCIZHSFXP5WQXR

ICZCJZG7FPWQQ7UG

ICZCKZFWHFW6AP3G

ICZCLZXSN4JAX8B3

ICZCMZUM9Q8AVCAN

ICZCNZAXFJHFUDT3

ICZCOZBRVCC4TQ4N

ICZCPZ5SCNWUUQPV

ICZCQZKPT5A8R4EX

ICZCRZPV3Q6R3D4M

ICZCVZPSQFU89JNU

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules