Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI releases August 6 redeem codes: How to win 'Secret Legacy Backpack'

BGMI releases August 6 redeem codes: How to win 'Secret Legacy Backpack'

A new set of BGMI redeem codes went live on August 6, giving players an opportunity to win the Secret Legacy Backpack. As stated by Krafton India, each individual code can only be used by ten players

BGMI
BGMI
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Krafton India has rolled out the eleventh series of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), taking the total count to 550 active codes. Each batch contains fifty unique codes that grant players access to in-game rewards such as character outfits, weapon cosmetics, and enhancement items. Among the latest rewards is the Secret Legacy Backpack, available via one of the codes.
 
Players can claim these items by visiting BGMI’s official redemption page. All codes will stay active until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also warned that any codes entered through unofficial sources will be deemed invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 6:

  • DVZBZU6JT5P4Q7XR
  • DVZCZ4GHFN74X7KF
  • DVZDZ64UKN6RSXKJ
  • DVZEZWQAP7H79P56
  • DVZFZJ8DAHTXDFNH
  • DVZGZB7N6UBAMMU3
  • DVZHZ3XJ6WUKQF4D
  • DVZIZNXREP6CXB8S
  • DVZJZ6SDDU5K7DWP
  • DVZKZPGA8BFRTAB4
  • DVZLZEG4C8QXGRWR
  • DVZMZ4EUKTRS4SJC
  • DVZNZ7BSRC7PK8NU
  • DVZOZMK346DPRN3U
  • DVZPZFMS34Q9HKV8
  • DVZQZFVKSJU976HG
  • DVZRZW4FGVTS5CSE
  • DVZVZPD45PUVF5QJ
  • DVZTZ8H8PA4A9PFH
  • DVZUZ65GRGBJTAM6
  • DVZBAZKGF79MDJWH
  • DVZBBZS4CAH7J5RF
  • DVZBCZWRTGV6S7QC
  • DVZBDZ7XK4AXDNJW
  • DVZBEZVPSQGUHCXG
  • DVZBFZSPUAH7X8SU
  • DVZBGZRCV3QV58U8
  • DVZBHZVF7WRD6UKR
  • DVZBIZUD6MK6RMWP
  • DVZBJZ8DP3QBRCJH
  • DVZBKZ3XQTJXJUMB
  • DVZBLZBGAESUW9JQ
  • DVZBMZ6PV5QCV9J5
  • DVZBNZJHGCEPTT3M
  • DVZBOZFFVX7PXR4C
  • DVZBPZ95HHJ4RCER
  • DVZBQZ7QDK4F8UXW
  • DVZBRZSJP85PG8JU
  • DVZBVZPCSQJDNJEP
  • DVZBTZVAMNPTKC9F
  • DVZBUZMMG5NHV85T
  • DVZCAZDWKWX78DMH
  • DVZCBZW5JT8F3VX6
  • DVZCCZFAARCTCUJH
  • DVZCDZUFRM9BS54C
  • DVZCEZAXNWN4A7CQ
  • DVZCFZFBWRPJ5S9D
  • DVZCGZD8KDK9RBJB
  • DVZCHZPDFC7A536A
  • DVZCIZE37CHUFJJ9

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microsoft shares vision for 2030: Windows PCs may soon see, hear and talk

Google releases new Android 16 update for Pixel phones: Check what's new

OpenAI releases gpt-oss open-weight AI models that can run on PCs locally

WhatsApp's new 'Safety Overview' warns against group chat scams: What's new

Apple releases iOS 26 developer beta 5 for eligible iPhones: What's new

Topics :Gamingonline gamesonline gaming

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story