BGMI releases August 6 redeem codes: How to win 'Secret Legacy Backpack'

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 6:
- DVZBZU6JT5P4Q7XR
- DVZCZ4GHFN74X7KF
- DVZDZ64UKN6RSXKJ
- DVZEZWQAP7H79P56
- DVZFZJ8DAHTXDFNH
- DVZGZB7N6UBAMMU3
- DVZHZ3XJ6WUKQF4D
- DVZIZNXREP6CXB8S
- DVZJZ6SDDU5K7DWP
- DVZKZPGA8BFRTAB4
- DVZLZEG4C8QXGRWR
- DVZMZ4EUKTRS4SJC
- DVZNZ7BSRC7PK8NU
- DVZOZMK346DPRN3U
- DVZPZFMS34Q9HKV8
- DVZQZFVKSJU976HG
- DVZRZW4FGVTS5CSE
- DVZVZPD45PUVF5QJ
- DVZTZ8H8PA4A9PFH
- DVZUZ65GRGBJTAM6
- DVZBAZKGF79MDJWH
- DVZBBZS4CAH7J5RF
- DVZBCZWRTGV6S7QC
- DVZBDZ7XK4AXDNJW
- DVZBEZVPSQGUHCXG
- DVZBFZSPUAH7X8SU
- DVZBGZRCV3QV58U8
- DVZBHZVF7WRD6UKR
- DVZBIZUD6MK6RMWP
- DVZBJZ8DP3QBRCJH
- DVZBKZ3XQTJXJUMB
- DVZBLZBGAESUW9JQ
- DVZBMZ6PV5QCV9J5
- DVZBNZJHGCEPTT3M
- DVZBOZFFVX7PXR4C
- DVZBPZ95HHJ4RCER
- DVZBQZ7QDK4F8UXW
- DVZBRZSJP85PG8JU
- DVZBVZPCSQJDNJEP
- DVZBTZVAMNPTKC9F
- DVZBUZMMG5NHV85T
- DVZCAZDWKWX78DMH
- DVZCBZW5JT8F3VX6
- DVZCCZFAARCTCUJH
- DVZCDZUFRM9BS54C
- DVZCEZAXNWN4A7CQ
- DVZCFZFBWRPJ5S9D
- DVZCGZD8KDK9RBJB
- DVZCHZPDFC7A536A
- DVZCIZE37CHUFJJ9
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app