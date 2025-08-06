BGMI releases August 6 redeem codes: How to win 'Secret Legacy Backpack'

Krafton India has rolled out the eleventh series of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), taking the total count to 550 active codes. Each batch contains fifty unique codes that grant players access to in-game rewards such as character outfits, weapon cosmetics, and enhancement items. Among the latest rewards is the Secret Legacy Backpack, available via one of the codes.

Players can claim these items by visiting BGMI’s official redemption page. All codes will stay active until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also warned that any codes entered through unofficial sources will be deemed invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 6:

DVZBZU6JT5P4Q7XR

DVZCZ4GHFN74X7KF

DVZDZ64UKN6RSXKJ

DVZEZWQAP7H79P56

DVZFZJ8DAHTXDFNH

DVZGZB7N6UBAMMU3

DVZHZ3XJ6WUKQF4D

DVZIZNXREP6CXB8S

DVZJZ6SDDU5K7DWP

DVZKZPGA8BFRTAB4

DVZLZEG4C8QXGRWR

DVZMZ4EUKTRS4SJC

DVZNZ7BSRC7PK8NU

DVZOZMK346DPRN3U

DVZPZFMS34Q9HKV8

DVZQZFVKSJU976HG

DVZRZW4FGVTS5CSE

DVZVZPD45PUVF5QJ

DVZTZ8H8PA4A9PFH

DVZUZ65GRGBJTAM6

DVZBAZKGF79MDJWH

DVZBBZS4CAH7J5RF

DVZBCZWRTGV6S7QC

DVZBDZ7XK4AXDNJW

DVZBEZVPSQGUHCXG

DVZBFZSPUAH7X8SU

DVZBGZRCV3QV58U8

DVZBHZVF7WRD6UKR

DVZBIZUD6MK6RMWP

DVZBJZ8DP3QBRCJH

DVZBKZ3XQTJXJUMB

DVZBLZBGAESUW9JQ

DVZBMZ6PV5QCV9J5

DVZBNZJHGCEPTT3M

DVZBOZFFVX7PXR4C

DVZBPZ95HHJ4RCER

DVZBQZ7QDK4F8UXW

DVZBRZSJP85PG8JU

DVZBVZPCSQJDNJEP

DVZBTZVAMNPTKC9F

DVZBUZMMG5NHV85T

DVZCAZDWKWX78DMH

DVZCBZW5JT8F3VX6

DVZCCZFAARCTCUJH

DVZCDZUFRM9BS54C

DVZCEZAXNWN4A7CQ

DVZCFZFBWRPJ5S9D

DVZCGZD8KDK9RBJB

DVZCHZPDFC7A536A

DVZCIZE37CHUFJJ9