Apple releases iOS 26 developer beta 5 for eligible iPhones: What's new

Apple's iOS 26 developer beta 5 brings redesigned icons, new animation effects, and new features such as predictive Siri suggestions when travelling out of country

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
Apple has released the fifth developer beta of iOS 26, bringing a host of design and usability improvements to iPhones. Built on the company’s new Liquid Glass design language, the latest beta introduces redesigned app icons, fresh animations, and subtle refinements based on user feedback. The update also adds new features such as a “Classic Mode” toggle in Camera app. Many of these changes are expected to make their way into the next public beta of iOS 26, which could launch soon.
 
The stable version of iOS 26 is expected to roll out later this year — likely by late September or early October. Apple’s next-generation iPhone 17 lineup, expected in September, will likely ship with iOS 26 out of the box. 

iOS 26 developer beta 5: What is new

According to a report by MacRumors, here are the key updates in iOS 26 developer beta 5:

Redesigned icons:

  • The AirDrop icon in the share sheet has been updated with a Liquid Glass-inspired aesthetic.
  • Fitness+ also gets a refreshed icon within the Fitness app.

New animations:

  • A lively animation now appears when entering a passcode on the Lock Screen, with digits bouncing into place.
  • Locking the iPhone while music is playing triggers a new visual effect.
  • Swiping through pages in the Control Centre also brings a smooth, bouncy animation.

New features:

  • The Camera app now includes a toggle for “Classic Mode,” which reverses the scroll direction when switching camera modes.
  • Long-pressing the Wi-Fi icon in Control Centre now reveals whether the connected network is public or private.
  • In the Mail app, the “Select” button has been moved out of the three-dot menu and now appears directly on screen for easier access.
  • Siri gains a predictive travel feature that surfaces suggestions for mobile connectivity when it detects you’re about to leave your home country.
  • A low battery warning now appears in the Dynamic Island when the iPhone drops to twenty per cent charge.

Topics :Apple iOSiPhoneApple India

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

