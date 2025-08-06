Apple releases iOS 26 developer beta 5 for eligible iPhones: What's new

iOS 26 developer beta 5: What is new
Redesigned icons:
- The AirDrop icon in the share sheet has been updated with a Liquid Glass-inspired aesthetic.
- Fitness+ also gets a refreshed icon within the Fitness app.
New animations:
- A lively animation now appears when entering a passcode on the Lock Screen, with digits bouncing into place.
- Locking the iPhone while music is playing triggers a new visual effect.
- Swiping through pages in the Control Centre also brings a smooth, bouncy animation.
New features:
- The Camera app now includes a toggle for “Classic Mode,” which reverses the scroll direction when switching camera modes.
- Long-pressing the Wi-Fi icon in Control Centre now reveals whether the connected network is public or private.
- In the Mail app, the “Select” button has been moved out of the three-dot menu and now appears directly on screen for easier access.
- Siri gains a predictive travel feature that surfaces suggestions for mobile connectivity when it detects you’re about to leave your home country.
- A low battery warning now appears in the Dynamic Island when the iPhone drops to twenty per cent charge.
