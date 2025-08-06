Apple releases iOS 26 developer beta 5 for eligible iPhones: What's new

Apple has released the fifth developer beta of iOS 26, bringing a host of design and usability improvements to iPhones. Built on the company’s new Liquid Glass design language, the latest beta introduces redesigned app icons, fresh animations, and subtle refinements based on user feedback. The update also adds new features such as a “Classic Mode” toggle in Camera app. Many of these changes are expected to make their way into the next public beta of iOS 26, which could launch soon.

ALSO READ: iOS 26 public beta hands-on: Liquid Glass, simplified UI, and new AI tools The stable version of iOS 26 is expected to roll out later this year — likely by late September or early October. Apple’s next-generation iPhone 17 lineup, expected in September, will likely ship with iOS 26 out of the box.

iOS 26 developer beta 5: What is new According to a report by MacRumors, here are the key updates in iOS 26 developer beta 5: Redesigned icons: The AirDrop icon in the share sheet has been updated with a Liquid Glass-inspired aesthetic.

Fitness+ also gets a refreshed icon within the Fitness app. New animations: A lively animation now appears when entering a passcode on the Lock Screen, with digits bouncing into place.

Locking the iPhone while music is playing triggers a new visual effect.

Swiping through pages in the Control Centre also brings a smooth, bouncy animation. ALSO READ: Apple's answer to ChatGPT-like AI search experience is in the works: Report