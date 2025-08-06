WhatsApp's new 'Safety Overview' warns against group chat scams: What's new

WhatsApp has introduced a new Safety Overview feature that aims to protect users from being added to unfamiliar or potentially suspicious groups. The feature will show users details about group chats created by unknown contacts, such as its name, who created it, and a list of members. Additionally, WhatsApp is working on more safety features to help users detect scams.

WhatsApp Safety Overview: What is it?

WhatsApp’s new update will enhance user safety by showing a summary screen before opening group chats created by unknown contacts. This screen outlines crucial information such as the group name, its creator, and current members, allowing users to make an informed choice. From there, users can choose to exit the group without ever seeing any messages. If they feel the group might be legitimate, they can open the chat for more context. Notifications from these groups will stay muted until the user decides to stay.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp will let users set reminders to revisit messages: What's new Alongside this update, WhatsApp is working on ways to warn users before they message someone who is not in their contact list. This can be helpful in cases where scammers first approach people on other platforms on the internet and then ask them to message privately on WhatsApp. The app may show a warning or extra context about the person being contacted so users can think twice before replying. Tips to avoid scams in private messaging WhatsApp urges users to be cautious when interacting with unknown contacts, especially if the message promises quick money or seems too good to be true. Before responding to any such messages, it is important to pause and assess the legitimacy of the conversation.