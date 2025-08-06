Home / Technology / Tech News / Google releases new Android 16 update for Pixel phones: Check what's new

Google releases new Android 16 update for Pixel phones: Check what's new

Google's latest Android 16 update for Pixel phones fixes key navigation bugs and improves system stability, with a gradual rollout underway across supported models

Android 16 on Google Pixel 9a
Android 16 on Google Pixel 9a
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has begun rolling out the August software update for Pixel devices running Android 16. The latest update includes the August 2025 security patch and addresses multiple user-reported issues — most notably, a bug that was affecting system navigation for some users.
 
According to Google, the update will be available for all eligible Pixel smartphones running Android 16 starting today, with the phased rollout continuing over the coming week depending on carrier and device. 

Android 16 update for Pixel smartphones: What’s new

The update brings general improvements to system performance and stability under specific usage conditions. In addition, it includes fixes for the following known issues:
  • A fix for a bug that caused the scheduled dark theme to malfunction in certain scenarios.
  • Fixes for glitches affecting both three-button navigation and gesture navigation systems.

Material 3 Expressive design rollout continues

Separately, Google is also gradually expanding the reach of its Material 3 Expressive (M3E) design language across eligible Pixel devices. Though not part of this specific update, the new UI direction — introduced with Android 16 — focuses more on dynamic colours, fluid animations, responsive layouts, and enhanced typography for a more personalised user experience.
Google has already updated several of its core apps — including Gmail, Photos, and Messages — with M3E-inspired visuals. Most recently, the Phone app was redesigned, introducing clearer call log cards and a refreshed in-call screen.

Android 16 update for Pixel smartphones: Eligible devices

  • Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a
  • Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a
  • Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a
  • Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel Fold

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI releases gpt-oss open-weight AI models that can run on PCs locally

WhatsApp's new 'Safety Overview' warns against group chat scams: What's new

Apple releases iOS 26 developer beta 5 for eligible iPhones: What's new

Garena Free Fire Max: August 6 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Digital health company eMed taps former X boss Linda Yaccarino as CEO

Topics :AndroidGoogle PixelGoogle phones

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story