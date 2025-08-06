Google releases new Android 16 update for Pixel phones: Check what's new

Google has begun rolling out the August software update for Pixel devices running Android 16. The latest update includes the August 2025 security patch and addresses multiple user-reported issues — most notably, a bug that was affecting system navigation for some users.

According to Google, the update will be available for all eligible Pixel smartphones running Android 16 starting today, with the phased rollout continuing over the coming week depending on carrier and device.

Android 16 update for Pixel smartphones: What’s new

The update brings general improvements to system performance and stability under specific usage conditions. In addition, it includes fixes for the following known issues:

A fix for a bug that caused the scheduled dark theme to malfunction in certain scenarios.

Fixes for glitches affecting both three-button navigation and gesture navigation systems. Material 3 Expressive design rollout continues Separately, Google is also gradually expanding the reach of its Material 3 Expressive (M3E) design language across eligible Pixel devices. Though not part of this specific update, the new UI direction — introduced with Android 16 — focuses more on dynamic colours, fluid animations, responsive layouts, and enhanced typography for a more personalised user experience.