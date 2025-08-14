Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI's August 14 redeem codes: How to win 'Amethyst Nostalgia M249' reward

BGMI's August 14 redeem codes: How to win 'Amethyst Nostalgia M249' reward

Krafton India has released a set of BGMI redeem codes for August 14, letting players have a chance to win the Amethyst Nostalgia M249 weapon skin. Here's how you can get it

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Krafton India has rolled out the sixteenth batch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, pushing the total count of active codes to 800. Each batch contains 50 distinct codes, unlocking rewards like exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. This wave also features a code that provides the Amethyst Nostalgia M249 weapon skin.
 
Rewards can be claimed via BGMI’s official redemption site, with all codes valid until September 12, 2025. The developer has also warned that codes sourced or redeemed through unofficial platforms will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 14:

  • ECZBZRWS58AUX7GS
  • ECZCZ8B9WW38VE9W
  • ECZDZMVJMQPQCEKD
  • ECZEZD5ECPJTWXNQ
  • ECZFZJBG9QA94QKB
  • ECZGZTM38B3HBQVQ
  • ECZHZEF64RCVGFTB
  • ECZIZ6HCJKDCSWEQ
  • ECZJZ7QWBPEGPDE6
  • ECZKZR9GXUM4A9A8
  • ECZLZNM44Q5QG8SP
  • ECZMZKRTNN7QVVXM
  • ECZNZMVF76WK9WTG
  • ECZOZCD8QT3T3P4F
  • ECZPZD6JKXG7GKSV
  • ECZQZ4NDKCSAKXC5
  • ECZRZERG7VHA5AXP
  • ECZVZGBES4AEA4C7
  • ECZTZ57WXCAH5TPP
  • ECZUZDMBNAH9DBTM
  • ECZBAZCK5U3XUUEQ
  • ECZBBZ5UMG9749SC
  • ECZBCZKWA4S8GD99
  • ECZBDZPQRC8J8V3W
  • ECZBEZW8G43WQPUK
  • ECZBFZW488Q97R55
  • ECZBGZAGHAVVXPK3
  • ECZBHZJJU86PPJQX
  • ECZBIZVBP4D55VKM
  • ECZBJZPWTQVSV3HV
  • ECZBKZEC45NBC8PK
  • ECZBLZ5V7ES87AEQ
  • ECZBMZM3PM4K57FQ
  • ECZBNZEBJRCVWMRC
  • ECZBOZMQDHP6F7MD
  • ECZBPZNERVGC86DB
  • ECZBQZT499EHWHXK
  • ECZBRZKD69KFDJJS
  • ECZBVZWHFSBN5D3E
  • ECZBTZTXDQ8GPFEQ
  • ECZBUZVHNASH34QS
  • ECZCAZSPA9N9XE3P
  • ECZCBZWMKMSJJ8SS
  • ECZCCZAJEXEFUV6V
  • ECZCDZ4NNQDV9NU4
  • ECZCEZC6E3GKAU5G
  • ECZCFZMCP6PWMU53
  • ECZCGZGSUS5PSTNG
  • ECZCHZMABF3NT7W6
  • ECZCIZBPX3833T7C

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

Topics: online games, online gaming, Gaming

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

