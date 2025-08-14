BGMI's August 14 redeem codes: How to win 'Amethyst Nostalgia M249' reward

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 14:
- ECZBZRWS58AUX7GS
- ECZCZ8B9WW38VE9W
- ECZDZMVJMQPQCEKD
- ECZEZD5ECPJTWXNQ
- ECZFZJBG9QA94QKB
- ECZGZTM38B3HBQVQ
- ECZHZEF64RCVGFTB
- ECZIZ6HCJKDCSWEQ
- ECZJZ7QWBPEGPDE6
- ECZKZR9GXUM4A9A8
- ECZLZNM44Q5QG8SP
- ECZMZKRTNN7QVVXM
- ECZNZMVF76WK9WTG
- ECZOZCD8QT3T3P4F
- ECZPZD6JKXG7GKSV
- ECZQZ4NDKCSAKXC5
- ECZRZERG7VHA5AXP
- ECZVZGBES4AEA4C7
- ECZTZ57WXCAH5TPP
- ECZUZDMBNAH9DBTM
- ECZBAZCK5U3XUUEQ
- ECZBBZ5UMG9749SC
- ECZBCZKWA4S8GD99
- ECZBDZPQRC8J8V3W
- ECZBEZW8G43WQPUK
- ECZBFZW488Q97R55
- ECZBGZAGHAVVXPK3
- ECZBHZJJU86PPJQX
- ECZBIZVBP4D55VKM
- ECZBJZPWTQVSV3HV
- ECZBKZEC45NBC8PK
- ECZBLZ5V7ES87AEQ
- ECZBMZM3PM4K57FQ
- ECZBNZEBJRCVWMRC
- ECZBOZMQDHP6F7MD
- ECZBPZNERVGC86DB
- ECZBQZT499EHWHXK
- ECZBRZKD69KFDJJS
- ECZBVZWHFSBN5D3E
- ECZBTZTXDQ8GPFEQ
- ECZBUZVHNASH34QS
- ECZCAZSPA9N9XE3P
- ECZCBZWMKMSJJ8SS
- ECZCCZAJEXEFUV6V
- ECZCDZ4NNQDV9NU4
- ECZCEZC6E3GKAU5G
- ECZCFZMCP6PWMU53
- ECZCGZGSUS5PSTNG
- ECZCHZMABF3NT7W6
- ECZCIZBPX3833T7C
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
