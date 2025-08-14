BGMI's August 14 redeem codes: How to win 'Amethyst Nostalgia M249' reward

Krafton India has rolled out the sixteenth batch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, pushing the total count of active codes to 800. Each batch contains 50 distinct codes, unlocking rewards like exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. This wave also features a code that provides the Amethyst Nostalgia M249 weapon skin.

Rewards can be claimed via BGMI’s official redemption site, with all codes valid until September 12, 2025. The developer has also warned that codes sourced or redeemed through unofficial platforms will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 14:

ECZBZRWS58AUX7GS

ECZCZ8B9WW38VE9W

ECZDZMVJMQPQCEKD

ECZEZD5ECPJTWXNQ

ECZFZJBG9QA94QKB

ECZGZTM38B3HBQVQ

ECZHZEF64RCVGFTB

ECZIZ6HCJKDCSWEQ

ECZJZ7QWBPEGPDE6

ECZKZR9GXUM4A9A8

ECZLZNM44Q5QG8SP

ECZMZKRTNN7QVVXM

ECZNZMVF76WK9WTG

ECZOZCD8QT3T3P4F

ECZPZD6JKXG7GKSV

ECZQZ4NDKCSAKXC5

ECZRZERG7VHA5AXP

ECZVZGBES4AEA4C7

ECZTZ57WXCAH5TPP

ECZUZDMBNAH9DBTM

ECZBAZCK5U3XUUEQ

ECZBBZ5UMG9749SC

ECZBCZKWA4S8GD99

ECZBDZPQRC8J8V3W

ECZBEZW8G43WQPUK

ECZBFZW488Q97R55

ECZBGZAGHAVVXPK3

ECZBHZJJU86PPJQX

ECZBIZVBP4D55VKM

ECZBJZPWTQVSV3HV

ECZBKZEC45NBC8PK

ECZBLZ5V7ES87AEQ

ECZBMZM3PM4K57FQ

ECZBNZEBJRCVWMRC

ECZBOZMQDHP6F7MD

ECZBPZNERVGC86DB

ECZBQZT499EHWHXK

ECZBRZKD69KFDJJS

ECZBVZWHFSBN5D3E

ECZBTZTXDQ8GPFEQ

ECZBUZVHNASH34QS

ECZCAZSPA9N9XE3P

ECZCBZWMKMSJJ8SS

ECZCCZAJEXEFUV6V

ECZCDZ4NNQDV9NU4

ECZCEZC6E3GKAU5G

ECZCFZMCP6PWMU53

ECZCGZGSUS5PSTNG

ECZCHZMABF3NT7W6

ECZCIZBPX3833T7C