Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung expands One UI 8 beta to Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, Flip 6, more

Samsung expands One UI 8 beta to Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, Flip 6, more

Samsung expands its Android 16-based One UI 8 beta to more Galaxy models, with wider rollout planned in coming week

Samsung One UI 8 update release launch features what is new details date eligible devices

Samsung One UI 8 update

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is widening the rollout of its Android 16-based One UI 8 beta to more Galaxy smartphones. According to a report from 9To5Google, the beta build is now reaching Galaxy S24 series smartphones as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. This follows Samsung’s earlier confirmation that the One UI 8 beta would extend to more smartphones later in August, with a stable release planned for eligible models in September. 

One UI 8 beta expands to more Galaxy devices

Samsung first introduced One UI 8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE last month, with the beta initially available for the Galaxy S25 lineup. Now, the rollout has been spotted on the Galaxy S24 range and Samsung Galaxy Z-series foldable models from 2024.
 
 
As per Samsung’s official announcement earlier this month, the One UI 8 beta is scheduled for the following devices:
  • Galaxy S24
  • Galaxy S24+x'
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23+
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy A36
  • Galaxy A55
  • Galaxy A35
  • Galaxy A54
It should also be noted that One UI 8 beta availability will be region-specific, initially limited to Korea, the US, the UK, and India.

Samsung One UI 8: What is new

The latest One UI version brings Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a new privacy safeguard for on-device AI processes. KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage zones so each app can only access its own sensitive data, boosting both privacy and data isolation.
 
Knox Matrix has also been updated to better secure connected devices. If a device is marked as high-risk, it will automatically log out of the linked Samsung Account. 
ALSO READ: Google Gemini learns to remember and go incognito: Here's what it means
In addition to security upgrades, One UI 8 enhances Galaxy AI features for foldables. On Galaxy Z Fold models, people get tools like side-by-side editing, show original, suggest erases, Photo Assist, Generative Edit, AI results view, and drag-and-drop AI content.
 
For flip-style foldables, Galaxy AI is optimised for the FlexWindow cover display. Gemini Live brings Google’s conversational AI directly to the small screen, while Now Bar and Now Brief provide context-based prompts and summaries. Photography also gets a boost with real-time filters, a zoom slider, and dual preview support on the FlexWindow.
 

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Android

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

