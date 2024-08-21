Black Myth: Wukong game is a hit on launch: What's driving the success

Black Myth: Wukong, a video game launched by the Tencent-backed startup Game Science, has quickly become one of the most popular games on the major online platform, Steam. According to Reuters, the game, which draws inspiration from the Chinese mythological figure Sun Wukong and the classic novel “Journey to the West”, reached 1.4 million concurrent players shortly after its release on August 20, securing the top spot on Steam's most-played games chart.

Game Science, founded in 2014 by Feng Ji, a former Tencent employee, developed Black Myth: Wukong as a high-budget title. Reuters reported that the game had been highly anticipated since it was first teased in 2020, and pre-orders began on June 8. By the week of 6-13 August, the game was already at the top of Steam's China sales chart.

The game’s launch was met with widespread excitement, particularly in China. It became a trending topic on social media, with the related hashtag ranking second on Weibo, China's popular microblogging platform, accumulating 1.7 billion views, according to Reuters. The game's popularity also attracted the attention of major brands such as Lenovo Group, Luckin Coffee, and Didi, which incorporated elements inspired by the game into their marketing campaigns.

Chinese state media has praised Black Myth: Wukong for its portrayal of traditional Chinese culture. Reuters said that the game is being hailed as a significant cultural export, with the national broadcaster, China Central Television, noting that it offers a unique opportunity for Western players to learn about Chinese culture. The game, which allows players to experience the adventures of the magical monkey Sun Wukong, has already attracted 2.2 million concurrent players on Steam, just a day after its release.

The launch of Black Myth: Wukong marks a bold step for Chinese game developers into a market traditionally dominated by Western titles. According to the state news agency Xinhua, this success signifies that the default language of a major game no longer has to be English, but can be Chinese. Reuters noted that analysts believe this breakthrough could lead to increased global interest in Chinese-developed games and create opportunities for various sectors to benefit from intellectual property tie-ins.

Black Myth: Wukong stands out from other Chinese games, which are often mobile-based and rely on micro-transactions, as it is a one-time purchase game priced at 268 yuan (approximately $37.58) for the standard version and 328 yuan for the premium version.

Pre-sales for the game had already reached 400 million yuan by the time of its launch. Reuters mentioned that while it remains to be seen whether Black Myth: Wukong’s business model will generate significant profits, the game is being celebrated as China’s first AAA title capable of captivating a global audience. Industry experts believe that it will provide international players with a deeper understanding of traditional Chinese culture while offering an engaging gaming experience.