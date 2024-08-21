Motorola to launch Razr 50 flip-type foldable in India soon: What to expect

China’s Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch its affordable flip-style foldable smartphone, the Razr 50, in India soon. Unveiled in June as part of the Razr 50 series, the baseline model did not initially launch in India alongside the Ultra model, which was released on July 4. However, the more affordable Razr 50 is now expected to arrive in India shortly.

Motorola Razr 50: Details

The Razr 50 features a large 3.6-inch FullHD pOLED cover display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The main display is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED foldable panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip and offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of on-board storage.