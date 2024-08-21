Motorola launches Moto g45 5G smartphone in India: Check price, specs, more

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on August 21 launched the Moto g45 5G in India. The budget smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and boasts a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto g45 5G is priced at Rs 9,999, including all offers. It will be available for purchase on company's official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores from August 28.

The Moto g45 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and support 13 5G bands. The device is based on Android 14 and feature a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The budget 5G smartphone supports Dolby Atmos surround sound and Hi-Res audio.

The Moto g45 5G sports a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The main camera is paired with a 2MP depth-sensing sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 16MP camera sensor.

The Moto g45 5G boasts a vegan-leather coating on the back panel for leather-like texture. The Moto g45 5G will be available in shades of blue, green, and red colour options. It is offered with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of on-board storage.

Motorola Moto g45 5G: Specifications