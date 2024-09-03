Black Myth Wukong on PC and PlayStation 5: Check price, system requirements

‘Black Myth: Wukong’ is the latest action role-playing game (RPG) launched last month by China’s Tencent- backed gaming developers Game Science. Based on one of the Four Classical Novels of Chinese Literature, ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ is currently among the most popular video games on the online game distribution platform, Steam. The game is available in India on Windows PC platform and Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console.

Black Myth Wukong: Price and availability

Digital edition of Black Myth: Wukong video game is available in India through Steam for PC and PlayStation Store for PS5. The game is not available on Xbox consoles, and there is no information available on when it would get ported on the platform.

Steam (PC)-

Price: Rs 3,599

Deluxe Edition DLC (Downloadable content): Rs 1000

PlayStation Store-

Price: Rs 3,999

With Deluxe Edition DLC, players can get access to additional in-game content such as Bronzecloud Staff, Folk Opera Mask, Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor, exclusive digital soundtracks and more.

Black Myth Wukong: System requirements (PC)

OS- at least Windows 10 (64-bit)

Storage- 130GB available space

Processor-

Minimum requirement: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Recommended: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

RAM-

Minimum requirement: 16 GB RAM

Recommended: 16 GB RAM

Graphic Processing Unit (GPU)-

Minimum requirement: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750

DirectX-

Minimum requirement: Version 11

Recommended: Version 12

Black Myth Wukong: Details

The developer said that Black Myth Wukong video game’s story is based on one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature named “Journey to the West.” It is a role-playing game where the player will head out as the “Destined One”, uncovering the veil of a legend from history. As the Destined One, the player will traverse the landscape which is depicted in the classical tale, with elements from Chinese mythology.