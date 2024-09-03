OnePlus Nord Buds 3 to launch in India on September 17: What to expect

Chinese consumer electronics brand OnePlus has announced that its Nord Buds 3 wireless earbuds will be launched on September 17 in India. OnePlus teased the Nord Buds 3 and confirmed the launch date in a post on X (formerly Twitter).



The image shared in the post offers a glimpse of the design of the charging case and a product page for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 has appeared on the OnePlus India website. According to the product page, the earbuds will be available in two colour options.

The Nord Buds 3 are expected to be a more affordable version of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. Similar to the Pro variant launched in July, the Nord Buds 3 appears to feature a charging indicator. Here are details:

OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Expected Specifications

Ahead of its launch, probable images of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 have surfaced on the Internet. It suggests that the design of the earbuds will be similar to the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are expected to feature a boxy design with silicon tips.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are expected to feature a dual tone charging case with glossy lid and charging case with matte finish. The charging case is expected to feature a Type-C port.

According to gadget discovery website 91mobiles, the wireless earbuds will feature 12.4mm Titanium drivers and provide up to 32dB of Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) along with 3D audio. The upcoming OnePlus TWS will support dual pairing and include Google Fast Pair.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are expected to offer up to 43 hours of battery life and a 94ms low latency mode, and will have TUV Rheinland Battery Health certification. Additionally, these earbuds will incorporate a new BassWave 2.0 algorithm. The colour options for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are anticipated to be Harmonic Gray and Melodic White.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Features and specifications

The Nord Buds 3 Pro come with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) that can reach up to 49dB and a frequency range extending to 4,000 Hz. These advanced wireless earphones are equipped with a 12.4mm driver for delivering clear sound. They also use BassWave 2.0 technology, designed to provide "pulsating bass tones" as claimed by the company. Additionally, for phone calls, the earbuds include a 3-microphone setup that reduces background noise.