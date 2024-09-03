Vivo T3 Pro 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, specs

Vivo T3 Pro 5G is now available for purchase in India. Launched on August 27, Vivo T3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and features a 5,500mAh battery. Vivo has touted the smartphone as the “brightest, thinnest, and fastest curved phone” in the segment.



The company also highlighted that the device features Schott Xensation Glass for screen protection and incorporates Wet Touch Technology, enabling touch functionality even when hands are wet.



Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

Colours: Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Availability and offers

The smartphone is available on Vivo India's e-store, Flipkart, and select retail locations. Introductory offers include a Rs 3,000 discount for HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders. Additionally, a no-interest EMI plan for up to six months and a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus are available as part of the launch offers.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Details

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and sports a 6.76-inch 3D AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. According to Vivo, the display features a 2000Hz touch sampling rate, enhancing the gaming experience. The device supports 80W fast charging and is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.

For photography, the T3 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera that includes optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view. It also features a 16MP front camera sensor. The phone supports 4K video recording with Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS+EIS) and offers 2x zoom for portrait photography.

The Vivo T3 Pro runs on Android 14 with FunTouch OS 14 and comes with 8GB of RAM, plus an additional 8GB of extended RAM, and up to 256GB of expandable internal storage. For audio, the smartphone is equipped with dual stereo speakers and is Hi-Res Audio certified. It also includes AI features such as AI Photo Erase and AI Erase.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.76-inch 3D AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882) OIS + 8MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,500 mAh

Charging: 80W

OS: Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14