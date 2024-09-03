Samsung to use Qualcomm chip throughout Galaxy S25 line, Exynos on foldable

Samsung is reportedly planning to power its entire Galaxy S25 series with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, likely quitting the dual-chip strategy for its flagship smartphone series.



Previously, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has used Qualcomm chips along with its own Exynos chipsets to power Galaxy devices. Flagship devices in the United States packed the Snapdragon processor whereas Exynos was used for devices in other markets including India.

ALSO READ: Samsung may steal Apple's thunder with slim foldable debut in Sept: Report Samsung shifted away from dual processors in 2023 and utilised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for all the devices of Galaxy S23 series across the globe. With the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung went back to the dual chip strategy.

Now according to South Korean website Hankyung Korea Market, Samsung will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips for all three models of Galaxy S25 series mainly due to the high performance chipset required for artificial intelligence functions.

Previous reports suggested that Samsung was going to launch a dedicated chip for Galaxy flagships but that is reportedly not happening. It was also rumoured that upcoming devices will be powered by a 3nm Exynos chip. Reports also suggested that Samsung might be thinking about using MediaTek chips.

Meanwhile, Samsung might use Exynos 2500 in 2025 to power the next Galaxy Z-series foldable devices. It should be noted that Galaxy foldables up till now have been powered by Qualcomm chips.

Samsung was also reportedly considering a dual chip strategy for its flagship tablet series, offering Qualcomm Snapdragon processors in some regions and MediaTek chips in others.

Reports suggested that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, set to be released next year, might use MediaTek processors in some markets, while the Ultra model was expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's next-generation flagship chip. But now it appears that Samsung will be using Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips for all Galaxy S25 devices across the globe.