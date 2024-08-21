Microsoft to release Indiana Jones for Sony PlayStation 5 after Xbox debut

Microsoft and American video game developer Bethesda have announced that their upcoming game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also be available for the PlayStation 5. While the game will be released on PC, Xbox Series X, and Series S on December 9, PS5 owners will have to wait until spring next year to play it on their Sony-made gaming consoles.

This announcement follows Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer's earlier statement this year about bringing Xbox-exclusive games to other platforms, including Sony’s PlayStation. At that time, he confirmed that at least four games would be ported to other consoles, though specific titles were not disclosed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While a PlayStation release for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is still some time away, Bethesda has started pre-orders on Xbox consoles and Steam for PCs. Customers who pre-order the game will receive exclusive benefits. Details are as follows:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Price

Steam (For PCs)

Standard edition: Rs 4,999

Premium edition: Rs 7,142

Xbox Store

Standard edition: Rs 6,499

Digital Premium edition: Rs 8,949

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Pre-order Details

Customers who pre-order any edition will receive access to The Last Crusade Pack and additional in-game content such as the Travelling Suit Outfit and Lion Tamer Whip. Early access to the game is available exclusively for customers who pre-order the Premium edition.

The Premium edition also includes The Order of Giant Story downloadable content (DLC), a digital artbook, the Temple of Doom outfit, and more.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Details

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade and will offer a first-person, single-player experience. The game will take players from the Vatican and the deserts of Egypt to the temples of Sukhothai and the Himalayas. It will predominantly feature a first-person perspective with occasional third-person moments for a cinematic experience.