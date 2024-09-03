HP Victus Special Edition laptops launched with NVIDIA GPUs: Price, offers

HP has launched its new Victus Special Edition laptops in India that the company said have been specially designed for students. The new laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and come with 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A Graphic processing Unit (GPU) for carrying out intensive tasks such as designing, data analysis and gaming.

Starting at Rs 65,999, HP Victus Special Edition laptops are now available in India at HP World Stores, HP Online stores and select multi brand outlets. As part of the introductory offer, HP is offering HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset at a discounted price of Rs 499 on purchase of any Victus Special Edition laptops.

HP Victus Special Edition: Details

Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 A GPU, Victus Special Edition laptops offer advanced features such as Ray Tracing for improved graphic rendering while gaming. Utilising the AI Tensor Cores within the dedicated GPU, also enables features such as Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that uses AI and machine learning to upscale lower resolution graphics to higher quality.

The laptops sport an 15.6-inch display of FHD resolution. Additionally, the display supports up to 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience as well as smooth gameplay. The laptops are offered in up to 16GB RAM variants and come with HP’s homegrown OMEN Tempest Cooling solution and an infrared thermopile sensor for keeping the thermals in check. The laptop is powered by a 70Whr battery that the company said offers a longer battery life.

The laptops are available in Atmospheric Blue colour and weigh 2.29 kg. The laptop also offers a full-size back-lit keyboard with a dedicated number pad.