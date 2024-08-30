Boeing's uncrewed Starliner capsule could return by late next week: Nasa

Nasa will proceed with the undocking of the uncrewed Boeing Starliner capsule not before September 6, the space agency said on Thursday after concluding a review.



Last week, the space agency said its two astronauts who flew to the International Space Station (ISS) in the Starliner in June will return to Earth in a SpaceX vehicle early next year.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Starliner's propulsion system issues were deemed too risky for crewed return after the capsule experienced a series of glitches within the first 24 hours of its flight to the ISS.

