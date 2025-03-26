Cadence looks to continue adding employees for India unit at 8-10% CAGR

Cadence Design Systems’ India arm will continue to grow its employee count in the country by 8-10 per cent on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) through both organic and inorganic routes, the company’s India managing director and corporate vice-president Jaswinder Ahuja said.

“The industry is experiencing strong growth, with a CAGR well above 10 per cent. But what's notable is that our India operations have seen disproportionate growth compared to our global headcount, which highlights just how significantly India has become a key growth driver,” Ahuja said.

The San Jose, California-headquartered company, which is one of the world’s largest makers and suppliers of semiconductor and electronics design software, electronic design automation (EDA) tools and services, as well as chip verification platforms, has about 4,200 employees in India, and accounts for 30 per cent of Cadence’s global workforce.

The company started operations in India in 1987 when it acquired Gateway Design Automation, a small EDA player based out of Noida. Ahuja, who has been at the helm of affairs of the company since 1996, believes that talent retention in the semiconductor space has improved over the last two decades with more chip designing companies setting up their operations in the country. “Not just at Cadence, but across the industry, retention in India has improved over time. Young and mid-career engineers now compare opportunities in India versus abroad and often find that the prospects here are just as good, if not better,” Ahuja said.