Samsung's XR glasses to include lens projection similar to Meta Ray-Ban

Samsung's anticipated extended reality (XR) smart glasses will reportedly feature a built-in display. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing ETNews, Samsung is developing XR smart glasses with a display capable of showing information or images directly on the lenses. The smart glasses are also expected to include built-in speakers for audio feedback.

Samsung XR smart glasses: What to expect

Samsung has reportedly been developing its XR smart glasses under the project name "Haean." Similar to the upcoming Project Moohan XR headset, the smart glasses are expected to be based on Google's Android XR platform, developed in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm.

According to the report, the glasses will feature a built-in display, allowing users to view information and images on the glass lenses. They will also include built-in speakers for audio feedback. Notably, the device is not expected to have physical buttons but will instead rely on cameras and sensors capable of recognising movements, likely enabling gesture-based controls. Google's Gemini AI is also expected to play a crucial role in system navigation, assisting users with tasks such as providing directions, translating conversations, and summarising messages received on their smartphones.

Earlier this week, Android Authority reported that the anticipated Samsung smart glasses are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip, the same processor likely used in the Project Moohan headset. The report also suggested that the glasses could feature a 12MP built-in camera and a 155mAh battery.

Samsung is expected to hold a joint launch event later this year, where it may unveil both the Project Moohan headset and the XR smart glasses.