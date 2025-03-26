Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung's XR glasses to include lens projection similar to Meta Ray-Ban

Samsung's XR glasses to include lens projection similar to Meta Ray-Ban

Samsung's XR smart glasses are not expected to have physical buttons; instead, they will likely rely on cameras and sensors capable of recognising movements

Ray-Ban Meta glasses
Ray-Ban Meta glasses
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung's anticipated extended reality (XR) smart glasses will reportedly feature a built-in display. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing ETNews, Samsung is developing XR smart glasses with a display capable of showing information or images directly on the lenses. The smart glasses are also expected to include built-in speakers for audio feedback.
 
Samsung XR smart glasses: What to expect
 
Samsung has reportedly been developing its XR smart glasses under the project name "Haean." Similar to the upcoming Project Moohan XR headset, the smart glasses are expected to be based on Google's Android XR platform, developed in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm.   
 
According to the report, the glasses will feature a built-in display, allowing users to view information and images on the glass lenses. They will also include built-in speakers for audio feedback. Notably, the device is not expected to have physical buttons but will instead rely on cameras and sensors capable of recognising movements, likely enabling gesture-based controls. Google's Gemini AI is also expected to play a crucial role in system navigation, assisting users with tasks such as providing directions, translating conversations, and summarising messages received on their smartphones.

Also Read

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies at 63 after cardiac arrest

Govt slaps Samsung with $601 million tax demand for telecom imports

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Tab S10 FE could launch in April: What to expect

Samsung smart glasses may launch alongside Moohan XR headset later in 2025

Samsung to extend rollout of One UI 7 to more devices: Check eligibility

Earlier this week, Android Authority reported that the anticipated Samsung smart glasses are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip, the same processor likely used in the Project Moohan headset. The report also suggested that the glasses could feature a 12MP built-in camera and a 155mAh battery.   
 
Samsung is expected to hold a joint launch event later this year, where it may unveil both the Project Moohan headset and the XR smart glasses.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microsoft prepares for major Windows 11 update with new platform changes

Soon, Apple Music will let DJs create mixes within the app: Check details

Premium

Will Google's $32bn Wiz buy help it gain ground in cloud services?

Google releases Gemini 2.5 model with focus on reasoning, code capabilities

Sony rolls out updates for PS5 and PS4: Check new features and enhancements

Topics :SamsungAugmented realitysmart glass

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story