Soon, Apple Music will let DJs create mixes within the app: Check details

Reportedly, Apple has announced integration of several audio mixing software and hardware platforms such as AlphaTheta, Serato, and Engine DJ into Apple Music

DJ with Apple Music category page (screenshot)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
Apple has reportedly announced integration of several mixing tools into Apple Music that will enable DJs to create mixes of audio tracks available on the platform. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the Apple Music app now has a new “DJ with Apple Music” category page.
 
According to the report, Stephen Campbell, Global Head of Dance, Electronic and DJ Mixes at Apple Music said, “Apple Music is committed to supporting DJs. With this latest integration, we’re taking that commitment even further—seamlessly connecting Apple Music with the industry’s leading DJ software and hardware. This innovation brings the full power of Apple Music into the creative workflow, making it easier than ever for DJs to access, play, and discover music in real time.”
 
What is new 
As per the report, Apple Music subscribers now have the ability to mix their own sets using the Apple Music catalog on the following software and hardware platforms-
  • AlphaTheta
  • Serato
  • Engine DJ
  • Denon DJ
  • Numark
  • RANE DJ
  • Algoriddim’s djay Pro software
Beyond this integration, Apple has added a new “DJ with Apple Music” category page within the Apple Music app, offering DJ-friendly editorial playlists, along with new curator pages for each DJ software and hardware platform. 
According to the report, Apple has built the new integration upon the successful outcome of the Apple Music DJ Mixes launched in September 2021 which turned Apple Music into the “premier destination for premium DJ mixes.”
In related news, Apple is set to introduce support for lossless, ultra-low latency audio for AirPods Max over USB-C. The company confirmed that a software update that is scheduled for next month, will introduce these enhancements, improving the listening experience for music, movies, and gaming.
First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

