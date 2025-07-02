Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: 'Gundams Arrive' update rolls out on July 3

American video game publisher Activision is set to release Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 — Gundams Arrive update on July 3. This update has been made in collaboration with the Gundam franchise. It introduces new operator skins, weapons, animations, and limited-time Gundam team deathmatch mode. The new update will go live at 05:30 am IST on July 3. Activision has announced what’s new in this update in a blog post. Below are the details.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Gundams Arrive update: What is new

4v4 mech battles in Gundam team deathmatch

The highlight of this update is a 4v4 multiplayer mode where players control Gundam-inspired operators, including Ethan — Freedom Gundam or Reaper — Sazabi. Played in third-person, the mode emphasises combat mechanics such as vertical jet boosts, dodge manoeuvres, and Gundam-exclusive weapon loadouts. The action unfolds on a new interstellar space station map. Activision says that more rewards and unlockable animations will be available simply by playing this mode.

Gundam-themed events and July bonuses A new in-game event called “Survival of the Fittest” allows players to unlock free Gundam-themed items, such as the J358 — Fin Funnel v Gundam pistol, a Gundam-themed emote, and limited-edition skins. There’s also a US Independence Day event, running from July 4 to July 9, with login bonuses and themed cosmetics for those who play multiplayer or battle royale during that window. ALSO READ: POCO F7 5G review: Gaming-focused smartphone with a marathon battery, but Season six battle pass and challenge pass updates As usual, the season six battle pass includes free and premium content. Free rewards include the new three-line rifle, a bolt-action marksman rifle modeled after a WWII design, along with vault coins and blueprints. Premium pass holders can unlock skins like Misty — Science Pilot and blueprints such as the BP50 — Pathripper.

Players can also opt into the battle pass subscription (called Ground Forces), which provides additional monthly rewards and XP bonuses. The new challenge pass introduces the J358 Hammer Grip signature attachment, enhancing fire rate for the revolver but removing aiming down sights. Gundam store collections and double CP event Two Gundam-themed draws are now available in the Store — one for operator skins and another for weapon blueprints. Pairing matching Gundam operators and weapons unlocks special abilities, while completing both draws rewards players with a Beam Saber — Freedom Gundam and other exclusive collectibles. Activision is also running a double CP event, allowing players to earn double the purchased COD Points (CP) throughout the season — ideal for those looking to pick up new content.