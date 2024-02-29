Call of Duty Warzone Mobile set to launch globally on Mar 21: Know details

Microsoft-owned American video game developer Activision has announced that its next title under the Call of Duty moniker is set to launch on March 21. Called Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the mobile-focused video game will be available for free on both iOS and Android platforms.

The company has started pre-registration for the video game on callofduty.com/warzonemobile website. It is offering redeemable in-game rewards such as skin, weapon blueprint, vinyl, and more to players who register before the worldwide launch.

Activision has released a trailer for the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile video game that shows visuals from the in-game map of Verdansk, besides confirming the launch date. Additionally, the company confirmed that the video game will feature the smaller Rebirth Island map alongside the large-scale Verdansk. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature various multiplayer maps such as Shipment and Shoot House apart from the main arenas.

According to the company, the Verdansk map on the Warzone Mobile holds a capacity for 120 players. It includes the Verdansk Gulag setting where eliminated players will spawn for a chance to get redeployed into the main game by eliminating rival players who were also knocked out. The smaller Rebirth Island map holds a capacity of 48 players and matchers here use Resurgence rules which lets eliminated players respawn as long as one of their teammates is still alive.

Another big takeaway from the announcement is that the upcoming smartphone game will support shared progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone on PC and gaming consoles. This essentially means that the XP (experience points) earned within the game will reflect across the mobile, PC, and console versions, allowing users to level up from either of the platforms. Apart from shared player level, players will also be able to share Weapon level progression across platforms. Additionally, in-game purchases on Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone video games (PC/console) such as Battle Pass, Stor Bundles, skins, weapon blueprints and more will be accessible within Warzone Mobile.

For players who wish to not use the on-screen control options for the game there will also be an option to use an external gaming controller.