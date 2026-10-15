Can Apple win over smart-home buyers where Amazon and Google stalled?

Smart displays have been on sale in India for years, but they have never become a mainstream household purchase. Apple is now betting that HomeView, a touchscreen device with a speaker, camera, AI voice assistant and connected-home controls, can change that. It launches in India at Rs 39,900.

The category is already served by the Amazon Echo Show in India, and the competition gets stiffer in other markets with Google Nest Hub and Lenovo’s Smart Display range. Amazon’s Echo Show devices pair Alexa with a screen, speakers, video calling and home controls. Google’s Nest Hub and Lenovo’s displays are built around Google Assistant.

Whether Apple can lift interest in the category depends on how many buyers it can reach beyond its own users. “With HomeView, Apple is extending Siri AI into everyday household contexts, taking its ecosystem beyond personal devices and into shared family spaces,” said Prabhu Ram, Vice-President, Industry Research Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR). “The launch tests both ecosystem monetisation and demand for a new device category.” A growing market, but uneven adoption The wider smart-home market is large. Statista projects global revenue of $159.5 billion in 2026, rising to $184.6 billion by 2031, a compound annual growth rate of 2.97 per cent. Those figures cover appliances, security cameras and lighting as well as devices with displays, so they say little about smart-display demand specifically.

India’s growth outlook is steeper. Market Research Future values the country’s smart-home appliances market at $3.95 billion in 2024 and projects $20.09 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate of 15.94 per cent between 2025 and 2035. Market growth does not guarantee that consumers want a smart display, however. Buyers need connected devices to be affordable, to work with the appliances they already own, and to offer enough daily convenience to justify the cost. For Apple, that means showing that HomeView does more than a smartphone or a smart speaker already can. The price gap HomeView costs Rs 15,401 more than the Amazon Echo Show 11, listed at Rs 24,499. Rivals are also becoming harder to compare directly. Google’s official India store does not currently list the Nest Hub, though it was sold in India earlier. Lenovo’s Smart Display, which features a 10.1-inch screen, video-calling capabilities and smart-home controls, is listed on Flipkart at Rs 10,990, with no stock available.

Costs are also rising. The Verge reported in August that Amazon had raised US prices for several smart-home devices. The Echo Show 11 went from $219.99 to $249.99, and the Echo Show 8 from $179.99 to $199.99. Amazon attributed the changes to higher memory and storage costs. Apple’s own pricing adds to the bill. The wall-mounted version needs a separate power mount, which starts at Rs 6,900 for the USB-C option. The wired AC mount costs Rs 8,900, and a Power over Ethernet version at Rs 14,900 is planned for early 2027. Ram sees a market for the product at that price, with conditions. “India’s premiumisation wave presents an opportunity, with aspirational consumers increasingly prioritising devices that deliver lasting value,” he said. “At Rs 39,900, HomeView could find early traction among Apple loyalists. Undecided buyers will need to see the relevance of local-language capabilities and use cases suited to Indian households. These factors will determine whether HomeView scales beyond Apple’s installed base or remains a niche product.”

An ecosystem play HomeView is closely tied to Apple’s ecosystem. Apple says it works with accessories supported by Apple Home, including HomeKit and Matter-compatible products. Matter is meant to help devices from different brands work across platforms, but it does not guarantee that every feature will be available on every system. Buyers may still need compatible lights, locks, cameras, sensors or switches to use the home-control functions. Personal content requires a compatible iPhone or iPad running iOS 27.2 or iPadOS 27.2, and the paired device must meet Apple’s connection and unlock conditions. HomeView does not offer native third-party app support, so the link with other Apple devices matters more. Abhilash Kumar, analyst at Smart Analytics Global, said that integration is central to its value.

“However, it supports CarPlay standards, which means some apps already available on the iPhone can also be beamed on HomeView. This makes the integration particularly important,” he said. Users could, for example, beam an app such as Spotify from their iPhone to HomeView. ALSO READ: Google DeepMind ties up with ICRISAT to develop plant genome atlas Amazon’s approach is broader. Echo devices work through Alexa with compatible smart lights, plugs, cameras, locks and other appliances from several brands, controlled by voice commands and routines. Some features may need compatible devices, a separate hub or a subscription. That openness gives buyers more choice when building a connected home, which Apple’s closer integration does not.

Siri AI and privacy Apple’s pitch rests heavily on Siri AI and on privacy. The company says HomeView processes camera and microphone feeds in a protected Secure Exclave. It says Siri AI requests are handled on the device or through Private Cloud Compute, and that data sent there is neither stored nor accessible to Apple. Rivals take different approaches. Amazon provides a physical button to disable Echo microphones and, on screen-equipped devices, the camera. Google says data collection on Nest depends on device features, permissions and settings, and that some services can store video if users enable it. Ram said Apple’s larger aim is to shift the contest away from hardware. “Apple is extending Siri AI beyond the iPhone into an ambient intelligence layer across the home, adapting experiences to individual users across shared spaces,” he said. “By shifting competition from devices to ownership of user context, Apple can differentiate itself from voice-first rivals, deepen ecosystem engagement and unlock incremental services revenue through iCloud+.”

Language is a possible weak point. Apple says Siri AI on HomeView is available in English in India, which could limit its appeal for households that prefer Hindi or other Indian languages. Alexa and Google Assistant have offered Hindi and some Indian-language interactions, though capability varies by device, service and request. Apple’s promise of more conversational responses will need to be tested in daily use. ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces guest calling for non-users: How the feature works For families with several Apple devices, Kumar sees a clear benefit in shared use. “In my opinion, Apple HomeView is an AI assistant that can also function as a smart home control panel,” he said. He added that the ability to switch between users could let one device serve a whole family while keeping each person’s information separate.