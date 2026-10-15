WhatsApp introduces guest calling for non-users: How the feature works

WhatsApp is introducing a feature that will allow users to invite people to join audio and video calls without requiring them to have a WhatsApp account. The feature will let guests join calls through a shared link, with no time limit on the conversation, the company said in a blog post. Currently, users generally need a WhatsApp account to participate in calls on the service. The guest calling feature will allow them to join through a computer browser without creating an account.

The calls will remain free and end-to-end encrypted, according to WhatsApp. The company said there would be no abrupt cut-offs or need to restart a call because of a time limit.

How guest calling will work

To invite someone without a WhatsApp account, users need to open the Calls tab in the app and tap the '+' icon. They can then create a call link and share it with the people they want to invite.

Guests can open the link in a computer browser, enter their name and request to join the call. They will not need to install WhatsApp or create an account to participate. However, only users who have a WhatsApp account will be able to create and share call links.

The feature will support one-to-one and group calls with up to 32 participants. Guests will have to wait for the host to approve their entry before joining the conversation.

WhatsApp is also giving hosts control over who can participate. Guests will enter a waiting room until the host admits them. Hosts can also remove guests from a call at any time.

Meanwhile, the company has placed some restrictions on guest access. People joining without an account will not be able to see the phone numbers of other participants, send messages or add more people directly to the call.

ALSO READ: Apple prepares to debut first AI features in China in December after delay Guests will still be able to use some of the calling features available to regular participants. These include sharing their computer screen, reacting with emojis such as a thumbs-up or heart, and raising their hand to indicate that they want to speak.

WhatsApp plans calendar integration

WhatsApp also plans to introduce integrations with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook later this year. The feature will allow users to create WhatsApp calls directly from their calendars and include a call link in meeting invitations.

Users will need to install the WhatsApp plugin and connect their account to use the integration. Once a call link is added to a calendar invitation, people invited to the meeting will be able to join whether or not they have a WhatsApp account.

The integration could reduce the need to switch between applications when scheduling meetings. It may also make WhatsApp calling easier to use in professional settings, where participants may rely on different communication platforms.

Part of WhatsApp's wider calling push

The guest calling feature is part of a series of calling updates introduced by WhatsApp this year. By allowing people without accounts to join calls, the company is expanding access to its calling service beyond its existing user base.

The change could be useful for businesses that need to speak with clients, teachers conducting online sessions or individuals who want to connect with people who use other communication services.

ALSO READ: Would halt chip supply to buyers who develop unsafe AI, says Nvidia CEO However, the feature does not allow non-users to create their own WhatsApp calls. They will still depend on someone with an account to generate and share the link.

The new feature brings WhatsApp closer to the link-based meeting model used by services such as Google Meet and Zoom, where participants can join meetings through invitations without necessarily creating an account. Its usefulness will depend on how easily guests can join calls and how well the feature works across browsers and devices.