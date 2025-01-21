Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Canon's launches app for multi-camera live streaming via iPhones, iPads

Canon's Live Switcher Mobile app for iPhones and iPads lets users broadcast the footage through a livestream platform such as YouTube and Facebook.

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Canon has launched a new app for iOS, allowing content creators to livestream using a multi-camera set-up. Named "Live Switcher Mobile," the new app offers live feed switching between up to three devices, such as iPads or iPhones, all connected under the same Wi-Fi network. Additionally, the app lets users broadcast the footage through a livestream platform such as YouTube and Facebook.
 
Canon Live Switcher Mobile: Features
 
Announcing the launch, Canon said that the new Live Switcher Mobile app eliminates the need for additional equipment such as a PC for setting up a professional livestream environment. The app offers several tools such as one that automatically changes over to another shooting device after a user-specified time period, eliminating the need for manually operating multiple devices during live broadcast.
 
The app can also livestream the screens of the devices to produce videos showing live gameplay or application operations on an iPhone or iPad. Additionally, video from another device camera can be layered on top of the livestream screen so that viewers can see the streamer's reactions alongside the screen. Other notable features include customisation options such as the ability to add text and graphics to the screen, and the ability to check comments from viewers in real-time.

Canon Live Switcher Mobile: Availability
 
Canon Live Switcher Mobile app is now available on the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads running on the following software versions:
  • iPhone: iOS 18 / 17 / 16
  • iPad: iPadOS 18 / 17 / 16
The app is free-to-use on both iPhones and iPads. However, there is a monthly subscription fee of Rs 1,999 per month for using some advanced in-app features. These features include Picture in Picture video scaling, Resolution switching (FHD/HD), no watermark on live streams and more.
Topics :CanonApple iOSApp Store

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

