Samsung's maiden tri-fold to launch in 2025, Flip FE to tag along: Report

Ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, reports have emerged detailing Samsung's foldable smartphone line-up for 2025. According to a report by 9To5Google citing The Elec, Samsung is planning to launch four foldable smartphones in 2025, including a tri-folding smartphone. The company's plans also include launching a more affordable flip-style foldable device under its Fan Edition (FE) series.

The report suggests Samsung will unveil two additional foldable devices alongside the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The standout addition is expected to be a tri-fold smartphone featuring a dual-hinge mechanism and a significantly larger folding screen, measuring between 9.9 and 10-inches when fully opened. This marks a notable increase compared to the 7.6-inch display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The tri-folding model is expected to debut in the third quarter of 2025, likely alongside the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Flip models.

Additionally, Samsung is reportedly working on a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE model. Earlier reports indicate that the FE-series flip phone could feature the Exynos 2400 processor, also used in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. Alternatively, Samsung may equip it with a scaled-down Exynos 2400e processor, first seen in the Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung's decision to broaden its foldable portfolio appears to be driven by increasing competition from Chinese smartphone brands offering more cost-effective alternatives. Notably, China's Huawei launched the world's first tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT, last year, setting the stage for heightened rivalry in the foldable segment.