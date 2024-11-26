Apple announces App Store Awards finalists across 12 categories: Check list

Apple has announced finalists for the 2024 App Store awards. The company has listed a total of 45 apps and games across 12 different categories such as iPhone App of the Year, iPhone Game of the Year, and more. Additionally, Apple has introduced new categories for Vision Pro apps as well that the company said highlights achievements in the world of spatial computing.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s App Store Award finalists, whose imagination and craftsmanship have produced amazing apps that users love,” said Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of Worldwide App Store. “From games that transport players to fantastical new worlds, to apps that fuel creativity, these developers are delivering remarkable experiences that captivate and inspire.”
App Store Award winners among these finalists will be revealed in the coming weeks. Here are the finalists across categories
iPhone App of the Year finalists
- Kino
- Runna
- Tripsy
iPhone Game of the Year finalists
- AFK Journey
- The WereCleaner
- Zenless Zone Zero
iPad App of the Year finalists
- Bluey: Let’s Play
- Moises
- Procreate Dreams
iPad Game of the Year finalists
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Disney Speedstorm
- Squad Busters
Apple Arcade Game of the Year finalists
- Balatro+
- Outlanders 2
- Sonic Dream Team
Mac App of the Year finalists
- Adobe Lightroom
- OmniFocus 4
- Shapr3D
Mac Game of the Year finalists
- Frostpunk 2
- Stray
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Apple Watch App of the Year finalists
- LookUp
- Lumy
- Watch to 5K
Apple Vision Pro App of the Year finalists
- JigSpace
- NBA
- What If…? An Immersive Story
Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year finalists
- Loona
- THRASHER
- Vacation Simulator
Apple TV App of the Year finalists
- DROPOUT
- F1 TV
- Zoom
Cultural Impact finalists
Apple has also listed 12 finalists in the Cultural Impact category. The company said that these apps brought users powerful stories and helped them bring out their best selves to create a lasting impact. Apps in this category include both apps and games. Here are the finalists:
- Arco
- The Bear
- BetterSleep
- Brawl Stars
- DailyArt
- Do You Really Want to Know 2
- EF Hello
- NYT Games
- Oko
- Partiful
- The Wreck