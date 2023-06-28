Centre announces '5G & Beyond Hackathon 2023'; applications process starts

On Wednesday, the DoT invited applications for the '5G & Beyond Hackathon 2023' beginning June 28 2023, with the goal of shortlisting India-focused cutting-edge ideas that can be converted into workable 5G & beyond products and solutions.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been conducting Hackathons for the development of 5G products and solutions. This culminated in the development of 5G products/solutions in different technological verticals.