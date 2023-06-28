Home / Technology / Tech News / Centre announces '5G & Beyond Hackathon 2023'; applications process starts

Centre announces '5G & Beyond Hackathon 2023'; applications process starts

Hundred winners of the hackathon will share a total prize pool of Rs one crore, and the unique opportunity to scale and implement their 5G products/solutions

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been conducting Hackathons for the development of 5G products and solutions. This culminated in the development of 5G products/solutions in different technological verticals.
On Wednesday, the DoT invited applications for the '5G & Beyond Hackathon 2023' beginning June 28 2023, with the goal of shortlisting India-focused cutting-edge ideas that can be converted into workable 5G & beyond products and solutions.

Hundred winners of the hackathon will share a total prize pool of Rs one crore, and the opportunity to scale and implement their 5G products/solutions to market readiness with the help of mentors from government, industry, academia, telcos/OEMs, said the Ministry of Communications in a press release.
The participants can develop 5G & beyond solutions from across multiple categories including, healthcare, education & governance, agritech & livestock, environment, public safety & disaster management enterprise, smart cities & infrastructure, cyber security, banking, finance & insurance, logistics & transportation, multimedia & broadcast satellite, and others, it said.

Individuals, students, start-ups, and academic institutions from India are welcome to participate in the 5G & Beyond Hackathon, it added.

